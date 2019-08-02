Ferrari NV: H1 2019 RESULTS CONFIRM 2019 GUIDANCE WITH IMPROVED CASH FLOW.

H1 2019 RESULTS CONFIRM 2019 GUIDANCE WITH IMPROVED CASH FLOW.
UNVEILING OF FIRST HYBRID SERIES-PRODUCTION SUPERCAR, SF90 STRADALE
- Total shipments of 2,671 units, up +8.4%
- Net revenues of Euro 984 million, up +8.6% or +6.8% at constant currency([1])
- Adj. EBITDA([2]) of Euro 314 million, up +8.7% with an EBITDA margin of 32.0%
- Adj. diluted EPS(2) of Euro 0.96 (+13.9%)
- Industrial free cash flow(2) generation of Euro 139 million, reflecting also the positive cash impact from advances on the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 as well as Patent Box benefit
|For the three months ended
|(In Euro million,
unless otherwise stated)
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Change
|
|2019
|2018
|Change
| 2,671
| 2,463
| 208
| 8%
| Shipments (in units)
| 5,281
| 4,591
| 690
| 15%
| 984
| 906
| 78
| 9%
| Net revenues
| 1,924
| 1,737
| 187
| 11%
| 314
| 291
| 23
| 8%
| EBITDA(2)
| 625
| 563
| 62
| 11%
| 314
| 290
| 24
| 9%
| Adjusted EBITDA(2)
| 625
| 562
| 63
| 11%
| 32.0%
| 31.9%
| +10 bps
| Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
| 32.5%
| 32.3%
| +20 bps
| 239
| 218
| 21
| 9%
| EBIT
| 471
| 428
| 43
| 10%
| 239
| 217
| 22
| 10%
| Adjusted EBIT(2)
| 471
| 427
| 44
| 10%
| 24.3%
| 23.9%
| +40 bps
| Adjusted EBIT margin(2)
| 24.5%
| 24.6%
| (10 bps)
| 184
| 160
| 24
| 14%
| Net profit
| 364
| 309
| 55
| 18%
| 184
| 159
| 25
| 15%
| Adjusted net profit(2)
| 364
| 308
| 56
| 18%
| 0.97
| 0.85
| 0.12
| 14%
| Basic earnings per share (in Euro)
| 1.92
| 1.63
| 0.29
| 18%
| 0.96
| 0.85
| 0.11
| 13%
| Diluted earnings per share (in Euro)
| 1.91
| 1.62
| 0.29
| 18%
| 0.97
| 0.84
| 0.13
| 15%
| Adjusted basic earnings per share
(in Euro)(2)
| 1.92
| 1.63
| 0.29
| 18%
| 0.96
| 0.84
| 0.12
| 14%
| Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in Euro)(2)
| 1.91
| 1.62
| 0.29
| 18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confirming Guidance approaching the high end of the range on all metrics at currently prevailing exchange rates. Increasing industrial free cash flow target:
|
- Net revenues: > Euro 3.5 billion
- Adj. EBITDA: Euro 1.2-1.25 billion
- Adj. EBIT: Euro 0.85-0.9 billion
- Adj. diluted EPS ([3]): Euro 3.50-3.70 per share
- Industrial free cash flow: > Euro 0.55 billion (from ~ Euro 0.45 billion)
1 The constant currency presentation eliminates the effects of changes in foreign currency (transaction and translation) and of foreign currency hedges
2 Refer to specific note on non-GAAP financial measures
3 Calculated using the weighted average diluted number of shares for 2018
More information in the press release attached.
