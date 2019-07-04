Ferrari N.v. Announces Cash Tender Offers on Certain Series of Euro Notes Issued by Ferrari N.v.





Maranello, Italy4 July 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) (Ferrari or the Company) announces an invitation to eligible holders (subject to the offer restrictions referred to below) of the Company's outstanding €700,000,000 0.250 per cent. Notes due 16 January 2021 (ISIN: XS1720053229) (the 2021 Notes), and the Company's outstanding €500,000,000 1.500 per cent. Notes due 16 March 2023 (ISIN: XS1380394806) (the 2023 Notes and, together with the 2021 Notes, the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of €250,000,000 (the Maximum Acceptance Amount) (the Offers and each an Offer).



The Offers are made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 4 July 2019 (the Tender Offer Memorandum).

