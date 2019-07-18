Fernhill Corporation Updates Nevada SOS, Social Media Feeds and OTC Markets Toward Shareholder Accessibility, Transparency





LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Fernhill Corporation (OTC:FERN) is pleased to announce it has taken steps toward OTC Current Information Tier alongside annual filings for Nevada Secretary of State and has begun updating the Company's social media feeds to reflect its new direction and initiatives toward company growth and shareholder value.



CEO Marc Lasky and newly appointed CFO James DiPrima are confident that, in addition to the change of control submission recently provided to OTC Markets, that filings will be uploaded and opined upon to fulfill qualifications for OTC Pink Current Information Tier, which we expect to effect by end of July.

"We have been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure a growth environment for the Company and its shareholders in the advent of impactful updates we will be releasing over the coming weeks as we prepare for the launch of our flagship applications toward near term revenues."

In addition to the focus on getting current, FERN is pleased to announce the launch of an all new social media initiative. This includes updated designs for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram alongside an aggressive social media strategy.

Said CEO, Marc Lasky, "As an entertainment and technology company, as well as being a small cap publicly traded company, we see it as a top priority to keep our shareholders and potential partners up to date on all of our progress. In addition to that, we'll be concentrating on building a strong following for our latest projects. To that end, we have already begun discussions with social media influencers and we expect to put a big focus on that over the next several months."

He continues: "Shareholders please note, for all official Fernhill corporate information, you will find all filings on OTC Markets. Nevada SOS, Official company social media releases will only be found here:

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

"Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor having anything to do with Fernhill Corporation."

Updates forthcoming!

CONTACT:

Marc Lasky

info@fernhillcorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Source: Fernhill Corporation