Fernhill Corporation Acquires Automated Ad-Free Social Marketing Application for Major Social Media Platforms





LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Fernhill Corporation (OTC:FERN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the MetaMedia web application that serves as a potent social media marketing engine for businesses everywhere. With its innovative ad-free solution for the most popular social media networks, MetaMedia provides an alternative to traditional marketing campaigns.

CEO Marc Lasky states, "MetaMedia is an exciting new, soon to launch, application that automates growth, sales and leads by directing traffic to targeted users on major social media platforms. It plugs into social media accounts and proactively reaches out to potential customers using programmable direct messaging and dynamic commenting. In addition, it will automatically follow up with customizable scripts on a user specified time-line to qualify leads and customers for the purchase of any good or service. The automated marketing can be targeted to specific hashtags, location, age, and interests. It's phenomenally effective."

"This is an exciting acquisition for several reasons. It is a powerful marketing algorithm useful for businesses in any industry and scalable to any marketing budget. We'll be utilizing the technology in-house to grow our customer and our shareholder base, and we will absolutely be able to do the same for other companies as well. This will allow us to create multiple streams of income and get to positive revenues in short order. In line with our core mission, this app specifically matches companies with users/customers for their business."

MetaMedia creates fully integrated marketing campaigns that guide leads and customers through a seamless journey for any brand using powerful marketing automation algorithms to build and route your audience based on their behaviors and preferences.

"Our software can drive nearly unlimited traffic to their products and services without paying for over-priced ads"-Sebastian Misas owner of MetaMedias.co

Said CEO, Marc Lasky, "The future is bright for Fernhill, as we work on building out our infrastructure and continue to execute our multi-tiered plan of attack. I am confident that Fernhill will continue organic growth with increased shareholder value on pace with our initiatives."

CONTACT:

Marc Lasky

info@fernhillcorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Fernhill Corporation