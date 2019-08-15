Fernhill Corporation Achieves Current Information Tier on OTC Markets, Announces Proprietary Matchmaking Platform for Users





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Fernhill Corporation (OTC:FERN) is pleased to announce that the company has reached Current Information Tier on OTC Markets. In addition, FERN has filed its Q2 2019 prior to today's deadline in order to remain current.

Said CEO, Marc Lasky, "Becoming current and staying current is very important to us, and a first step towards executing our long-term vision as an entertainment and technology company. Transparency is key. Shareholders and any potential investors should always have the full scope, and full disclosure is a must. Moving forward, filings will be uploaded in a timely manner to maintain the Current Information Tier."

In addition to announcing its current status, FERN is pleased to expand upon its long-term vision in creating a State-of-the-Art Matching platform that can be used on a multitude of web and mobile applications, in a multitude of categories. Said CEO, Marc Lasky, "Our mission is to serve our users, offering significant utility and/or impact by connecting them with users which are synergistic across an abundance of industry niches. We believe that technology has only scratched the surface in terms of matchmaking services. In a new world where Postmates, Uber and even Tinder are the heart of many people's everyday lives, the ground is fertile for a number of acquisitions and incubations we intend to cultivate toward exponential growth in shareholder base and value. Our concept is to build a top-notch matching platform, that can then be customized and re-skinned for each successive app and industry." This will substantially cut down on time to market, costs and efficiency.

A list of some of the categories that Fernhill will be developing various matching applications, in addition to the previously announced sports betting app, will include live advice services, real estate referrals, matchmaking/dating, and a cannabis app.

CONTACT:

Marc Lasky

info@fernhillcorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Fernhill Corporation