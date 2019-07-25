Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with June 30, 2019 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX:FETM) announces continued strong earnings with net income of $3,097 and $5,611 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

22.99% increase in net income over the second quarter of 2018

15.01% increase in gross loans since June 30, 2018

12.89% increase in total deposits since June 30, 2018

20.28% increase in tangible book value per share since June 30, 2018

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO said, "I am pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings. This continued growth emphasizes our team's ability to execute our community focused growth strategy. I continue to be extremely proud of our team and their hard work and dedication towards expanding in the communities we serve."

Following is a discussion and detailed analysis as of, and for the quarter ended, June 30, 2019. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 10,788 $ 10,437 $ 9,931 $ 9,311 $ 8,729 Interest expense 2,195 2,090 1,926 1,638 1,232 Net interest income 8,593 8,347 8,005 7,673 7,497 Provision for loan losses 264 213 290 191 301 Noninterest income 2,250 1,522 1,703 2,760 2,013 Noninterest expenses 6,691 6,509 6,907 6,075 6,049 Federal income tax expense 791 633 502 654 642 Net income $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 $ 3,513 $ 2,518 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.96 $ 0.69 Dividends $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Tangible book value(1) $ 20.28 $ 19.58 $ 19.01 $ 17.75 $ 16.86 Quoted market value High $ 20.90 $ 21.00 $ 22.02 $ 22.50 $ 21.15 Low $ 20.45 $ 20.05 $ 20.94 $ 20.60 $ 19.32 Close(1) $ 20.60 $ 20.89 $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ 21.10 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.09 % 0.87 % 1.61 % 1.25 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.14 % 11.09 % 9.87 % 21.27 % 16.20 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.36 % 12.13 % 10.96 % 24.27 % 18.62 % Efficiency ratio 61.71 % 65.95 % 71.15 % 58.23 % 63.61 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % 4.53 % 4.62 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 0.96 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 % 3.73 % 3.97 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 73,285 $ 82,222 $ 94,721 $ 79,531 $ 49,110 Gross loans $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 $ 707,364 Total assets $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901 $ 841,459 Total deposits $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 $ 702,035 Borrowed funds $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 95,504 $ 92,236 $ 89,516 $ 66,340 $ 63,078 Net loans to total deposits 102.02 % 101.97 % 100.60 % 94.46 % 100.18 % Common shares outstanding 4,653,343 4,647,978 4,636,455 3,645,402 3,640,060 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 947,095 $ 934,078 $ 917,242 $ 866,253 $ 805,794 Earning assets $ 900,738 $ 887,974 $ 868,498 $ 817,110 $ 759,746 Interest bearing liabilities $ 603,965 $ 604,973 $ 592,878 $ 565,908 $ 514,012 Total shareholders' equity $ 94,519 $ 91,964 $ 80,781 $ 65,541 $ 62,333 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 86,478 $ 84,025 $ 72,742 $ 57,419 $ 54,254 Earned common shares outstanding 4,641,161 4,635,255 4,332,665 3,643,151 3,637,799 Unvested stock grants 9,967 9,788 3,022 — — Total common shares outstanding 4,651,128 4,645,043 4,335,687 3,643,151 3,637,799 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.13 % ALLL to gross loans 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.57 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Shareholders' equity to assets 10.06 % 9.75 % 9.66 % 7.29 % 7.50 % Tier 1 leverage(2) 12.47 % 12.23 % 12.15 % 10.22 % 10.11 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets(2) 12.47 % 12.23 % 12.15 % 10.22 % 10.11 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(2) 10.28 % 10.05 % 9.90 % 8.48 % 8.70 % (1)At end of period (2)The State Bank

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:



Variance 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Amount % INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 21,225 $ 17,108 $ 4,117 24.06 % Interest expense 4,285 2,263 2,022 89.35 % Net interest income 16,940 14,845 2,095 14.11 % Provision for loan losses 477 576 (99 ) (17.19 )% Noninterest income 3,772 3,814 (42 ) (1.10 )% Noninterest expenses 13,200 12,328 872 7.07 % Federal income tax expense 1,424 1,163 261 22.44 % Net income $ 5,611 $ 4,592 $ 1,019 22.19 % PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.21 $ 1.26 $ (0.05 ) (3.97 )% Dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 16.67 % Tangible book value(1) $ 20.28 $ 16.86 $ 3.42 20.28 % Quoted market value High $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ (0.15 ) (0.71 )% Low $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 1.17 6.20 % Close(1) $ 20.60 $ 21.10 $ (0.50 ) (2.37 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.16 % 0.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.14 % 15.13 % (2.99 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.27 % 17.44 % (4.17 )% Efficiency ratio 63.73 % 66.07 % (2.34 )% Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.79 % 4.61 % 0.18 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.43 % 0.90 % 0.53 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 4.00 % (0.17 )% BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 73,285 $ 49,110 $ 24,175 49.23 % Gross loans $ 813,547 $ 707,364 $ 106,183 15.01 % Total assets $ 949,790 $ 841,459 $ 108,331 12.87 % Total deposits $ 792,555 $ 702,035 $ 90,520 12.89 % Borrowed funds $ 54,000 $ 74,000 $ (20,000 ) (27.03 )% Total shareholders' equity $ 95,504 $ 63,078 $ 32,426 51.41 % Net loans to total deposits 102.02 % 100.18 % 1.84 % Common shares outstanding 4,653,343 3,640,060 1,013,283 27.84 % YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 940,585 $ 797,594 $ 142,991 17.93 % Earning assets $ 894,357 $ 749,755 $ 144,602 19.29 % Interest bearing liabilities $ 604,469 $ 509,294 $ 95,175 18.69 % Total shareholders' equity $ 93,239 $ 61,219 $ 32,020 52.30 % Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 85,249 $ 53,106 $ 32,143 60.53 % Earned common shares outstanding 4,638,208 3,635,446 1,002,762 27.58 % Unvested stock grants 9,878 — 9,878 N/M Total common shares outstanding 4,648,086 3,635,446 1,012,640 27.85 % ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13 % 0.14 % (0.01 )% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.13 % (0.02 )% ALLL to gross loans 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.05 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Shareholders' equity to assets 10.06 % 7.50 % 2.56 % Tier 1 leverage(2) 12.47 % 10.11 % 2.36 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets(2) 12.47 % 10.11 % 2.36 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(2) 10.28 % 8.70 % 1.58 % (1)At end of period (2)The State Bank

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis



Quarter to Date 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 GAAP net income $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 $ 3,513 $ 2,518 Provision for loan losses (net of tax) 209 168 229 151 238 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (145 ) (175 ) (167 ) (116 ) (255 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 90 89 107 107 107 Amortization on acquired time deposits 7 7 9 9 9 Amortization on purchased MSRs 3 3 6 6 6 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (45 ) (76 ) (45 ) 6 (133 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Net gain from BOLI death benefit — — — (932 ) — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) — — — (932 ) — Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,261 $ 2,606 $ 2,193 $ 2,738 $ 2,623 GAAP net interest income $ 8,593 $ 8,347 $ 8,005 $ 7,673 $ 7,497 Accretion on purchased loans (183 ) (222 ) (211 ) (147 ) (323 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 9 9 12 12 12 Adjusted net interest income $ 8,419 $ 8,134 $ 7,806 $ 7,538 $ 7,186 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.13 % 0.95 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.84 % 11.49 % 10.77 % 16.57 % 16.88 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.13 % 12.58 % 11.96 % 18.92 % 19.39 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.73 % 4.67 % 4.44 % 4.46 % 4.45 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.16 % 0.97 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.66 % 3.81 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % GAAP net income $ 5,611 $ 4,592 $ 1,019 22.19 % Provision for loan losses (net of tax) 377 455 (78 ) (17.14 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (320 ) (505 ) 185 (36.63 )% Amortization of core deposit intangible 179 214 (35 ) (16.36 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 13 18 (5 ) (27.78 )% Amortization on purchased MSRs 6 12 (6 ) (50.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (122 ) (261 ) 139 (53.26 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Net gain from BOLI death benefit — — — N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) — — — N/M Adjusted net income from operations $ 5,866 $ 4,786 1,080 22.57 % GAAP net interest income $ 16,940 $ 14,845 $ 2,095 14.11 % Accretion on purchased loans (405 ) (640 ) 235 (36.72 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 17 23 (6 ) (26.09 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 16,552 $ 14,228 $ 2,324 16.33 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 1.32 $ (0.06 ) (4.55 )% Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.21 % 0.05 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.69 % 15.77 % (3.08 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.88 % 18.17 % (4.29 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.70 % 4.44 % 0.26 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.44 % 0.91 % 0.53 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.74 % 3.83 % (0.09 )%

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of the provision for loan losses and acquisition related items have been isolated.

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been able to generate strong net income and adjusted net income from operations. The Corporation has also been successful at consistently increasing adjusted net interest income. This increase continues to be primarily driven through increases in loans while maintaining relatively healthy interest margins. Through 2019, the Corporation expects to see a continued increase in net interest income. This increase will primarily be driven by loan growth. The Corporation expects net interest margin to earning assets to approximate current levels due to the current, and anticipated future, interest rate environment.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Tax Average Tax Average Tax Average Average Equivalent Yield / Average Equivalent Yield / Average Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 805,954 $ 10,141 5.05 % $ 791,069 $ 9,741 4.99 % $ 703,967 $ 8,433 4.80 % Taxable investment securities (1) 67,237 462 2.76 % 79,367 559 2.86 % 37,763 198 2.10 % Nontaxable investment securities 9,374 70 3.00 % 10,582 76 2.91 % 11,478 72 2.52 % Federal funds sold 10,195 61 2.40 % 43 — — % 1,320 6 1.82 % Cash 4,828 28 2.33 % 3,763 25 2.69 % 2,265 10 1.77 % FHLB stock 3,150 41 5.22 % 3,150 52 6.69 % 2,953 25 3.40 % Total earning assets 900,738 10,803 4.81 % 887,974 10,453 4.77 % 759,746 8,744 4.62 % Non-earning assets ALLL (4,822 ) (4,591 ) (3,783 ) Fixed assets 14,837 14,818 14,538 Accrued income and other assets 36,342 35,877 35,293 Total assets $ 947,095 $ 934,078 $ 805,794 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 75,496 $ 117 0.62 % $ 73,414 $ 84 0.46 % $ 58,997 $ 25 0.17 % Savings deposits 243,794 319 0.52 % 241,815 297 0.50 % 238,862 124 0.21 % Time deposits 229,863 1,319 2.30 % 225,866 1,220 2.19 % 147,620 603 1.64 % Borrowed funds 54,812 440 3.22 % 63,878 489 3.10 % 68,533 480 2.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities 603,965 2,195 1.46 % 604,973 2,090 1.40 % 514,012 1,232 0.96 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 243,010 234,268 227,459 Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,601 2,873 1,990 Shareholders' equity 94,519 91,964 62,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 947,095 $ 934,078 $ 805,794 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,608 $ 8,363 $ 7,512 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.97 %

(1) Includes taxable AFS securities and equity securities.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Tax Average Tax Average Average Equivalent Yield / Average Equivalent Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 798,511 $ 19,882 5.02 % $ 691,280 $ 16,471 4.80 % Taxable investment securities (1) 73,303 1,021 2.81 % 38,603 391 2.04 % Nontaxable investment securities 9,977 146 2.95 % 12,228 153 2.52 % Federal funds sold 5,119 61 2.40 % 2,547 19 1.50 % Cash 4,297 53 2.49 % 2,158 20 1.87 % FHLB stock 3,150 93 5.95 % 2,939 86 5.90 % Total earning assets 894,357 21,256 4.79 % 749,755 17,140 4.61 % Non-earning assets ALLL (4,706 ) (3,714 ) Fixed assets 14,827 14,560 Accrued income and other assets 36,107 36,993 Total assets $ 940,585 $ 797,594 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 74,454 $ 201 0.54 % $ 61,861 $ 47 0.15 % Savings deposits 242,805 616 0.51 % 241,284 247 0.21 % Time deposits 227,865 2,539 2.25 % 148,509 1,174 1.59 % Borrowed funds 59,345 929 3.16 % 57,640 795 2.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 604,469 4,285 1.43 % 509,294 2,263 0.90 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 238,640 224,357 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,237 2,724 Shareholders' equity 93,239 61,219 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 940,585 $ 797,594 Net interest income (FTE) $ 16,971 $ 14,877 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 4.00 %

(1) Includes taxable AFS securities and equity securities.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year to year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate. Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total Loans $ 244 $ 156 $ 400 $ 1,256 $ 452 $ 1,708 $ 778 $ 2,633 $ 3,411 Taxable Investment Securities (79 ) (18 ) (97 ) 188 76 264 186 444 630 Nontaxable Investment Securities (20 ) 14 (6 ) (55 ) 53 (2 ) 52 (59 ) (7 ) Fed Funds Sold — 61 61 52 3 55 16 26 42 Cash 21 (18 ) 3 14 4 18 8 25 33 FHLB Stock — (11 ) (11 ) 2 14 16 1 6 7 Total changes in interest income 166 184 350 1,457 602 2,059 1,041 3,075 4,116 Changes in interest expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 3 30 33 9 83 92 11 143 154 Savings Deposits 4 18 22 3 192 195 2 367 369 Time Deposits 26 73 99 416 300 716 768 597 1,365 Borrowed Funds (159 ) 110 (49 ) (348 ) 308 (40 ) 24 110 134 Total changes in interest expense (126 ) 231 105 80 883 963 805 1,217 2,022 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 292 $ (47 ) $ 245 $ 1,377 $ (281 ) $ 1,096 $ 236 $ 1,858 $ 2,094





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Total earning assets 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % 4.53 % 4.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 0.96 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 % 3.73 % 3.97 % Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Total interest income (FTE) 10,803 10,453 9,947 9,327 8,744 Total interest expense 2,195 2,090 1,926 1,638 1,232 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,608 $ 8,363 $ 8,021 $ 7,689 $ 7,512

As outlined in the previous tables, the Corporation has increased net interest income primarily through increases in volume. Net interest margins are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Trust and investment services $ 459 $ 328 $ 372 $ 444 $ 392 ATM and debit card income 404 360 397 386 388 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 422 195 162 277 187 Service charges on deposit accounts 222 234 259 273 253 Mortgage servicing fees 230 211 208 199 192 Net MSR income 344 8 67 133 79 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — 368 Other income and fees 169 186 238 1,048 154 Total noninterest income $ 2,250 $ 1,522 $ 1,703 $ 2,760 $ 2,013





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % Trust and investment services $ 787 $ 775 $ 12 1.55 % ATM and debit card income 764 742 22 2.96 % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 617 402 215 53.48 % Service charges on deposit accounts 456 512 (56 ) (10.94 )% Mortgage servicing fees 441 378 63 16.67 % Net MSR income 352 163 189 115.95 % Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 518 (518 ) (100.00 )% Other income and fees 355 324 31 9.57 % Total noninterest income $ 3,772 $ 3,814 $ (42 ) (1.10 )%

Trust and investment services include income the Corporation earns from its contracts with customers to manage assets for investment, and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase throughout 2019.

ATM and debit card income are fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2019.

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. The first three months of the year are typically the lowest in terms of mortgage activity. In the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold approximately $28,000 of residential mortgages that was previously held in its loan portfolio which generated a gain of $25. Excluding the impact of this sale, and excluding the impact of the same type of sale that occurred in the first quarter of 2018, net gains from the sales of mortgage loans increased by $237 when the first six months of 2019 are compared to the same period in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts include fees earned from the Corporation's deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of declines in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Mortgage servicing fees include the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year as mortgage demand remains strong.

Net MSR income is the net of income generated from the capitalization of new mortgage services rights and the amortization of serviced loans as a result of paydowns and payoffs. As noted above, the Corporation sold of pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2019. This sale generated $266 of net MSR income from the capitalization of the associated servicing rights. The Corporation expects net MSR income to stabilize and approximate prior trends in future period.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. There were no sales for the six months ending June 30, 2019. The Corporation continues to analyze the portfolio for opportunities and will sell commercial loans into the secondary market when deemed financially beneficial.

Other income and fees include other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels for the for the remainder of 2019.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Compensation $ 3,749 $ 3,630 $ 3,429 $ 3,359 $ 3,316 Furniture and equipment 525 491 508 486 441 Professional services 426 458 518 381 388 Occupancy 426 437 416 379 417 Data Processing 294 265 512 164 143 Advertising and promotional 291 163 198 177 219 Loan and collection 119 110 134 135 139 Amortization of core deposit intangible 114 112 136 135 136 Telephone and communication 108 111 107 106 105 ATM and debit card 100 95 96 105 98 FDIC insurance premiums 17 101 120 132 110 Other losses 4 11 152 2 (1 ) Other general and administrative 518 525 581 514 538 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,691 $ 6,509 $ 6,907 $ 6,075 $ 6,049





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % Compensation $ 7,379 $ 6,633 $ 746 11.25 % Furniture and equipment 1,016 904 112 12.39 % Professional services 884 888 (4 ) (0.45 )% Occupancy 863 844 19 2.25 % Data Processing 559 292 267 91.44 % Advertising and promotional 454 343 111 32.36 % Loan and collection 229 268 (39 ) (14.55 )% Amortization of core deposit intangible 226 271 (45 ) (16.61 )% Telephone and communication 219 200 19 9.50 % ATM and debit card 195 186 9 4.84 % FDIC insurance premiums 118 220 (102 ) (46.36 )% Other losses 15 259 (244 ) (94.21 )% Other general and administrative 1,043 1,020 23 2.25 % Total noninterest expenses $ 13,200 $ 12,328 $ 872 7.07 %

Compensation includes all compensation and benefits paid to the Corporation's employees. Compensation has increased, and is expected to continue to increase, due to the continued growth in size and complexity of the organization.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to approximate their current levels for the remainder of the year.

Data Processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. The increase is largely due to the growth in size and complexity of the organization. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Loan and collection include expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The Corporation does not expect any significant fluctuations in 2019.

Amortization of core deposit intangible relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2019.

Telephone and communication include expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses have increased due to the growth in size and complexity of the organization and are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2019.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase over 2019 as a result of anticipated balance sheet growth.

Included in other losses was a $260 one time loan related expense in the first quarter of 2018 and one time losses totaling $132 in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to assets acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these isolated items, other losses have not been significant and management does not anticipate any significant other losses in 2019.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the reminder of the year.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 $ 63,469 $ 44,280 Total investment securities 73,285 82,222 94,721 79,531 49,110 Loans held for sale 6,771 1,835 903 2,021 4,936 Gross loans 813,547 809,863 772,227 728,302 707,364 Less ALLL 5,014 4,745 4,488 4,146 4,033 Net loans 808,533 805,118 767,739 724,156 703,331 All other assets 41,134 40,488 39,675 40,724 39,802 Total assets $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901 $ 841,459 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 $ 702,035 Total borrowed funds 54,000 59,000 69,000 74,000 74,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 7,731 5,403 4,810 2,974 2,346 Total liabilities 854,286 853,936 836,934 843,561 778,381 Total shareholders' equity 95,504 92,236 89,516 66,340 63,078 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901 $ 841,459





6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,558 21.55 % $ (24,213 ) (54.68 )% Total investment securities (8,937 ) (10.87 )% 24,175 49.23 % Loans held for sale 4,936 268.99 % 1,835 37.18 % Gross loans 3,684 0.45 % 106,183 15.01 % Less ALLL 269 5.67 % 981 24.32 % Net loans 3,415 0.42 % 105,202 14.96 % All other assets 646 1.60 % 1,332 3.35 % Total assets $ 3,618 0.38 % $ 108,331 12.87 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 3,022 0.38 % $ 90,520 12.89 % Total borrowed funds (5,000 ) (8.47 )% (20,000 ) (27.03 )% Accrued interest and other liabilities 2,328 43.09 % 5,385 229.54 % Total liabilities 350 0.04 % 75,905 9.75 % Total shareholders' equity 3,268 3.54 % 32,426 51.41 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,618 0.38 % $ 108,331 12.87 %

Cash and cash equivalents

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

Cash and due from banks $ 17,067 $ 16,509 $ 19,412 $ 21,469 $ 24,280 Federal funds sold 3,000 — 4,000 42,000 20,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 $ 63,469 $ 44,280 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

Cash and due from banks $

558 3.38 % $ (7,213 ) (29.71 )% Federal funds sold 3,000 N/M (17,000 ) (85.00 )% Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,558 21.55 % $ (24,213 ) (54.68 )%

Cash and cash equivalents fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Total investment securities

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ 33,842 $ 38,796 $ 57,029 $ 49,011 $ 20,945 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 11,856 12,516 9,833 1,662 1,789 State and municipal 8,889 10,322 10,558 12,741 14,118 Certificates of deposit 7,154 8,394 8,393 7,171 3,456 Mortgage backed residential 6,733 7,031 4,276 4,408 4,791 Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 776 288 (235 ) (478 ) (262 ) Total available-for-sale 69,250 77,347 89,854 74,515 44,837 HTM State and municipal 2,104 2,965 2,971 3,728 2,985 Equity securities 1,931 1,910 1,896 1,288 1,288 Total investment securities 73,285 82,222 94,721 79,531 49,110 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ (4,954 ) (12.77 )% $ 12,897 61.58 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (660 ) (5.27 )% 10,067 562.72 % State and municipal (1,433 ) (13.88 )% (5,229 ) (37.04 )% Certificates of deposit (1,240 ) (14.77 )% 3,698 107.00 % Mortgage backed residential (298 ) (4.24 )% 1,942 40.53 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 488 169.44 % 1,038 (396.18 )% Total available-for-sale (8,097 ) (10.47 )% 24,413 54.45 % HTM State and municipal (861 ) (29.04 )% (881 ) (29.51 )% Equity securities 21 1.10 % 643 49.92 % Total investment securities (8,937 ) (10.87 )% 24,175 49.23 %

During 2018, the Corporation increased total investment securities due to advantageous pricing opportunities. However, since late 2018, yields on bonds that meet the Corporation's investment standards have declined significantly. As such, the Corporation has not replaced maturing investments. Total investment securities are expected to approximate current levels or decline slightly over the remainder of 2019.

Loans held for sale

Loans held for sale represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. Loans held for sale are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Net loans

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Commercial real estate $ 408,103 $ 394,462 $ 369,043 $ 351,739 $ 344,658 Residential real estate 289,944 306,466 293,271 274,035 257,776 Commercial 63,998 56,790 56,583 48,594 49,776 Home equity 42,890 43,130 43,597 41,136 41,736 Installment 8,612 9,015 9,733 12,798 13,418 Gross loans $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 $ 707,364 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

Commercial real estate $ 13,641 3.46 % $ 63,445 18.41 % Residential real estate (16,522 ) (5.39 )% 32,168 12.48 % Commercial 7,208 12.69 % 14,222 28.57 % Home equity (240 ) (0.56 )% 1,154 2.76 % Installment (403 ) (4.47 )% (4,806 ) (35.82 )% Gross loans $ 3,684 0.45 % $ 106,183 15.01 %

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Accruing interest Current $ 811,184 $ 807,671 $ 769,799 $ 725,954 $ 705,331 Past due 30-89 days 1,275 1,009 1,325 1,689 1,052 Past due 90 days or more 301 310 191 150 726 Total accruing interest 812,760 808,990 771,315 727,793 707,109 Nonaccrual 787 873 912 509 255 Total loans $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 $ 707,364 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 2,363 $ 2,192 $ 2,428 $ 2,348 $ 2,033

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 787 $ 873 $ 912 $ 509 $ 255 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 301 310 191 150 726 Total nonperforming loans 1,088 1,183 1,103 659 981 OREO — — 32 143 92 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,088 $ 1,183 $ 1,135 $ 802 $ 1,073

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.13 % ALLL to gross loans 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.57 %

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. Despite the above peer growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans. This comparatively low level of nonperforming loans has also resulted in an ALLL to gross loans at a level below many of the Corporation's peers. While the Corporation's ALLL to gross loans is below its peers, it is important to keep in mind that the the ALLL does not include the net unamortized discount on purchased loans as it is a component of gross loans.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 1,914 $ 2,095 $ 2,317 $ 2,529 $ 2,675

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

Premises and equipment $ 14,792 $ 14,838 $ 14,761 $ 14,644 $ 14,701 BOLI 10,181 10,070 10,007 9,959 9,935 MSRs 3,758 3,414 3,406 3,340 3,206 Accrued interest receivable 3,350 3,298 3,020 3,082 2,463 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 FHLB stock 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 Core deposit intangible 1,128 1,241 1,353 1,489 1,624 All other assets 1,556 1,258 759 1,841 1,504 Total deposits $ 41,134 $ 40,488 $ 39,675 $ 40,724 $ 39,802 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

Premises and equipment $ (46 ) (0.31 )% $ 91 0.62 % BOLI 111 1.10 % 246 2.48 % MSRs 344 10.08 % 552 17.22 % Accrued interest receivable 52 1.58 % 887 36.01 % Goodwill — — % — — % FHLB stock — — % — — % Core deposit intangible (113 ) (9.11 )% (496 ) (30.54 )% All other assets 298 23.69 % 52 3.46 % Total deposits $ 646 1.60 % $ 1,332 3.35 %

All other assets is expected to increase commensurate with the overall growth of the Corporation.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

Demand $ 245,703 $ 235,305 $ 233,954 $ 235,208 $ 236,899 Savings 232,094 230,006 223,728 221,028 218,512 Money market demand 69,374 61,294 61,369 60,836 53,654 NOW 18,017 19,358 10,234 8,952 6,346 Time deposits 227,367 243,570 233,839 240,563 186,624 Total deposits $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 $ 702,035 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

Demand $ 10,398 4.42 % $ 8,804 3.72 % Savings 2,088 0.91 % 13,582 6.22 % Money market demand 8,080 13.18 % 15,720 29.30 % NOW (1,341 ) (6.93 )% 11,671 183.91 % Time deposits (16,203 ) (6.65 )% 40,743 21.83 % Total deposits $ 3,022 0.38 % $ 90,520 12.89 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. On a quarterly average basis, non-interest bearing deposits increased $8,742, or 3.73%, from March 31, 2019. The Corporation has also been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation expects that deposit growth will continue to be strong with the majority of the growth coming in the form of demand and money market accounts.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

FHLB advances $ 40,000 $ 40,000 $ 55,000 $ 60,000 $ 60,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Federal funds purchased — 5,000 — — — Total borrowed funds $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 $ 74,000 6/30/2019 vs 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 vs 6/30/2018

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

FHLB advances $ — — % $ (20,000 ) (33.33 )% Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Federal funds purchased (5,000 ) (100.00 )% — N/M Total borrowed funds $ (5,000 ) (8.47 )% $ (20,000 ) (27.03 )%

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds have gradually declined in the last five quarters as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2019.

Accrued interest and other liabilities

Accrued interest and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods. All other assets is expected to increase commensurate with the overall growth of the Corporation.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation increased its capital position through a private placement of common stock to both retail and accredited individual investors. The private placement generated net proceeds of $20,500. These proceeds were used to fund the Corporation's strong organic growth, opportunistic strategic growth, and enhance its capital position. The balance of growth in retained earnings was the result of the Corporation's strong earnings. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow throughout 2019 through the Corporation's earnings as no significant changes in dividend strategy are anticipated.

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ALLL: Allowance for loan and lease losses HFS: Held-for-sale AFS: Available-for-sale HTM: Held-to-maturity AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income IRA: Individual retirement account ASC: Accounting Standards Codification MSR: Mortgage servicing rights ASU: Accounting Standards Update NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ATM: Automated teller machine N/M: Not meaningful BOLI: Bank owned life insurance NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal CET1: Common equity tier 1 NSF: Non-sufficient funds FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation OREO: Other real estate owned FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank QTD: Quarter to date FRB: Federal Reserve Bank SBA: Small Business Association FTE: Fully taxable equivalent YTD: Year to date

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank



Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank's commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain "Your Financial Partner for Life." More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing President & CEO Chief Financial Officer Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc. 810.714.3902 810.714.3925 ronj@thestatebank.com aaronw@thestatebank.com

Source: Fentura Financial, Inc.