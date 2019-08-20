Quantcast

FedNat to Present at KBW Insurance Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) ("FedNat" or the "Company"), an insurance holding company, today announced that senior management including CEO Michael H. Braun, will participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference. The Company will participate in a fireside chat on September 5, 2019 at 9:20 am EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available through following this link, and also available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website at www.fednat.com.

FedNat's management team will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting or for more information on the KBW Insurance Conference, please contact your KBW representative.

About the Company

FedNat is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers' products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or IR@fednat.com.

Source: FedNat Holding Company

