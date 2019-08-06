FedNat Holding Company Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Results





SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNHC) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Q2 2019 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

Net income of $7.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share.

Adjusted operating income of $5.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share.

$9.3 million of claims, net of recoveries, from twelve catastrophe weather events impacting Texas, Louisiana and other states.

Gross written premiums of $169.2 million.

10.5% increase in net premiums earned to $92.3 million, including 15.4% increase in Homeowners.

Quarter-end Florida homeowners in-force policies of approximately 240,000.

59.0% increase in non-Florida homeowners in-force policies to approximately 60,000.

Book value per share increased 6.7% to $17.96 as compared to $16.84 as of December 31, 2018, despite $1.62 per share reduction due to significant weather-related events in the first half of 2019.

"FedNat made great progress toward achieving our strategies in the second quarter driven by our core fundamentals. We were pleased to generate strong performance in earnings sequentially, despite the impact of severe and unusual weather-related events during the quarter." said Michael H. Braun, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our geographic diversification strategy is enhancing our operating metrics and our non-Florida business continued its strong growth in gross premiums earned and written. We believe that the recent AOB reform legislation, now in effect, will have a very positive impact on our Florida business, and create a much more favorable operating environment. Additionally, the pending acquisition of Maison will strengthen our core book of business and significantly accelerate our diversification strategy. The acquisition is scheduled to close in December 2019. In the second quarter, we also made the necessary steps needed to further wind down our non-core auto and commercial general liability businesses. Looking ahead, we believe we are well-positioned to benefit from the many positive developments as we enter the second half of the year and into 2020."

Maison Update

The Company is also reporting the following recent developments related to the acquisition of the insurance operations of 1347 Property Insurance Holding, Inc. ("PIH"):

The Company understands that regulatory approvals for the acquisition of the insurance operations of PIH are in the process of being finalized and anticipates receiving documentation evidencing such approval in the next few days.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Equity Purchase Agreement with PIH, the transaction is expected, assuming satisfaction of all other conditions to closing, to close as soon as practicable after November 30, 2019, after the conclusion of hurricane season.

Consolidated

Net income of $7.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $8.8 million or $0.69 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted operating income of $5.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to adjusted operating income of $9.1 million or $0.71 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2018.

Comparing to December 31, 2018, book value per share increased $1.12 to $17.96 at June 30, 2019. The increase was predominantly driven by unrealized gains on our fixed-income portfolio of $1.01 per share and net income of $0.25 per share, slightly offset by dividends of $0.16 per share.

Revenues

Total revenue increased $9.6 million or 10.0%, to $105.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $95.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher Homeowners net premiums earned of $12.2 million, primarily as a result of decreased reinsurance spend, and higher recognized gains on our investments, partially offset by the planned reductions in net premiums earned from Automobile and commercial general liability.

Gross premiums written increased $2.5 million, or 1.5%, to $169.2 million in the quarter, compared with $166.7 million for the same three-month period last year. Gross premiums written increased due to the growth in homeowners non-Florida, partially offset by the decline in the non-core businesses we are exiting, Automobile and commercial general liability, as well as a decline in homeowners Florida. Our homeowners non-Florida business continues to show exceptional growth year over year, especially in the state of Texas, which has allowed us to leverage our infrastructure and diversify insurance risk. Overall, Homeowners grew 5.5%.

Gross premiums earned decreased $5.7 million, or 3.9%, to $141.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $146.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. While gross premiums earned for Homeowners increased 1.9%, our decision to exit the Automobile and commercial general liability lines drove the overall decline.

Ceded premiums decreased $14.4 million, or 22.8%, to $48.9 million in the quarter, compared to $63.3 million the same three-month period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower excess of loss reinsurance spend in Homeowners and lower ceded premiums in Automobile, a direct result of reductions in premiums earned during the periods.

Net investment income increased $1.3 million, or 43%, to $4.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due to fixed income portfolio growth, and improvement in the yield as a result of rising interest rates during 2018 and portfolio repositioning.

Other income decreased $1.3 million, or 23.0%, to $4.4 million in the quarter, compared with $5.7 million in the same three-month period last year. The decline in other income was primarily driven by lower commission and brokerage revenue. The year over year decrease in commission income was driven by lower Automobile fee income from the reduction in premiums earned. The brokerage revenue decrease is the result of lower excess of loss reinsurance spend from the reinsurance programs in place during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Expenses

Losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") increased $17.7 million, or 37.4%, to $65.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $47.6 million for the same three-month period last year. The net loss ratio increased 13.9 percentage points, to 70.8% in the current quarter, as compared to 56.9% in the second quarter of 2018. The higher ratio was primarily the result of hail and wind related storms from twelve catastrophe events totaling $17.0 million in losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Of these losses, $15.5 million related to non-Florida business, which is subject to a 50% profit-sharing agreement with the non-affiliated managing general underwriter that writes FNIC's non-Florida property business.

The net expense ratio decreased 11.4 percentage points to 30.7% in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 42.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $7.3 million, or 24.5%, to $22.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $29.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was driven by other underwriting expenses, specifically, the non-Florida profit share agreement, as a result of $15.5 million of weather-related losses (as discussed above), contributing to a $7.8 million reduction in our underwriting expenses.

Interest expense increased $0.9 million to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $1.0 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the outstanding debt.

Line of Business Results

Homeowners net income for the current quarter was $6.0 million, which included $9.3 million of pre-tax net losses related to twelve catastrophe events during the quarter, as mentioned above. Additionally, net premiums earned increased $12.2 million or 15.4% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Automobile's net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million, which includes $1.1 million of pre-tax adverse development, as compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Other's net income of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Other's adjusted operating income was $0.6 million and $0.5 million for these same periods, with the results primarily driven by investment gains and growth in net investment income this quarter partially offset by higher interest expense and $1.0 million of pre-tax adverse prior year development in our commercial general liability book of business.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Performance measures that are not United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on pages 12 and 13.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), including, but not limited to, gains (losses) associated with investments and early extinguishment of debt;

Acquisition, integration and other costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

Impairment of intangibles;

Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.



Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an investor conference call at 9:00 AM (ET) Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company's CEO, Michael Braun and its CFO, Ronald Jordan will discuss the financial results and review the outlook for the Company. Messrs. Braun and Jordan invite interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session may access the conference call as follows:

Toll-Free Dial-in: (877) 303-6913 Conference ID: 7588547

A live webcast of the call will be available online via the "Conference Calls" section of the Company's website at FedNat.com or interested parties can click on the following link:



Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company's website.

About the Company

The Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims management processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, are authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers' products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

The Company's supplemental line of business information is designed to afford users greater transparency into our results. The "Homeowners" line of business consists of our homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business, which currently operates in Florida, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and South Carolina. The "Automobile" line of business consists of our nonstandard personal automobile insurance business, which had been operating in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Florida and is being wound down. The "Other" line of business primarily consists of our commercial general liability and federal flood businesses, along with corporate and investment operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made by FedNat Holding Company or on its behalf may contain "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will" or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements might also include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following:

Projections of revenues, income, earnings per share, dividends, capital structure or other financial items or measures;

Descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, insurance products or services;

Forecasts of future insurable events, economic performance, liquidity, need for funding and income; and

Descriptions of assumptions or estimates underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the nature of the Company's business and its ability to integrate the operations to be acquired; the adequacy of its reserves for losses and loss adjustment expense; claims experience; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail) and other catastrophic losses; reinsurance costs and the ability of reinsurers to indemnify the Company; raising additional capital and our compliance with minimum capital and surplus requirements; potential assessments that support property and casualty insurance pools and associations; the effectiveness of internal financial controls; the effectiveness of our underwriting, pricing and related loss limitation methods; changes in loss trends, including as a result of insureds' assignment of benefits; court decisions and trends in litigation; our potential failure to pay claims accurately; ability to obtain regulatory approval applications for requested rate increases, or to underwrite in additional jurisdictions, and the timing thereof; the impact that the results of our subsidiaries' operations may have on our results of operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against the Company, and any settlement thereof; dependence on investment income and the composition of the Company's investment portfolio; insurance agents; ratings by industry services; the reliability and security of our information technology systems; reliance on key personnel; acts of war and terrorist activities; and other matters described from time to time by the Company in releases and publications, and in periodic reports and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including claims and litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when a reserve is established for a contingency. Reported results may therefore appear to be volatile in certain accounting periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322,

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363,

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or IR@fednat.com.







FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Net income (loss): Homeowners $ 6,006 $ 8,430 (28.8 )% $ 4,583 $ 15,371 (70.2 )% Automobile (949 ) (211 ) 349.8 % (1,628 ) (252 ) 546.0 % Other 2,053 601 241.6 % 290 1,164 (75.1 )% Consolidated $ 7,110 $ 8,820 (19.4 )% $ 3,245 $ 16,283 (80.1 )% Adjusted operating income (loss): Homeowners $ 6,020 $ 8,828 (31.8 )% $ 4,633 $ 15,945 (70.9 )% Automobile (949 ) (200 ) 374.5 % (1,628 ) (220 ) 640.0 % Other 595 475 25.3 % 267 1,842 (85.5 )% Consolidated $ 5,666 $ 9,103 (37.8 )% $ 3,272 $ 17,567 (81.4 )% Per Common Share Net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.69 (19.6 )% $ 0.25 $ 1.26 (80.1 )% Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted 0.44 0.71 (37.9 )% 0.25 1.36 (81.4 )% Dividends declared 0.08 0.08 — % 0.16 0.16 — % Book value 17.96 16.89 6.3 % 17.96 16.89 6.3 % Book value, excluding AOCI 17.24 17.31 (0.4 )% 17.24 17.31 (0.4 )% Return to Shareholders Repurchases of common stock $ — $ 61 (100.0 )% $ — $ 5,061 (100.0 )% Dividends declared 1,046 1,036 1.0 % 2,087 2,079 0.4 % $ 1,046 $ 1,097 (4.6 )% $ 2,087 $ 7,140 (70.8 )% Revenue Total revenues $ 105,301 $ 95,742 10.0 % $ 206,498 $ 188,819 9.4 % Adjusted operating revenues 103,346 95,534 8.2 % 202,242 189,663 6.6 % Gross premiums written 169,170 166,734 1.5 % 301,403 301,129 0.1 % Gross premiums earned 141,220 146,890 (3.9 )% 279,587 293,332 (4.7 )% Net premiums earned 92,306 83,557 10.5 % 181,090 165,666 9.3 % Ratios to Net Premiums Earned Net loss ratio 70.8 % 56.9 % 73.0 % 56.5 % Net expense ratio 30.7 % 42.1 % 34.7 % 43.1 % Combined ratio 101.5 % 99.0 % 107.7 % 99.6 % In-Force Homeowners Policies Florida 239,585 256,506 (6.6 )% 239,585 256,506 (6.6 )% Non-Florida 60,251 37,904 59.0 % 60,251 37,904 59.0 % 299,836 294,410 1.8 % 299,836 294,410 1.8 %









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 92,306 $ 83,557 $ 181,090 $ 165,666 Net investment income 4,259 2,978 7,969 5,921 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,955 208 4,256 (844 ) Direct written policy fees 2,403 3,313 4,794 6,889 Other income 4,378 5,686 8,389 11,187 Total revenues 105,301 95,742 206,498 188,819 ﻿ Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 65,340 47,570 132,179 93,641 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 22,562 29,873 50,796 60,094 General and administrative expenses 5,779 5,260 12,090 11,345 Interest expense 1,915 1,023 6,966 2,107 Total costs and expenses 95,596 83,726 202,031 167,187 ﻿ Income (loss) before income taxes 9,705 12,016 4,467 21,632 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,595 3,196 1,222 5,567 Net income (loss) 7,110 8,820 3,245 16,065 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — (218 ) Net income (loss) attributable to FedNat Holding Company shareholders $ 7,110 $ 8,820 $ 3,245 $ 16,283 ﻿ Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.69 $ 0.25 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.69 $ 0.25 $ 1.26 ﻿ Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 12,844 12,726 12,820 12,788 Diluted 12,883 12,846 12,876 12,889 ﻿ Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 ﻿ (In thousands) Gross premiums written: Homeowners Florida $ 128,016 $ 133,006 $ 231,979 $ 241,377 Homeowners non-Florida 36,212 22,590 61,532 37,034 Automobile — 5,322 (1 ) 11,669 Commercial general liability (49 ) 1,570 (102 ) 4,084 Federal flood 4,991 4,246 7,995 6,965 Total gross premiums written $ 169,170 $ 166,734 $ 301,403 $ 301,129





﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 ﻿ (In thousands) Gross premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 112,747 $ 119,080 $ 225,419 $ 237,904 Homeowners non-Florida 24,327 15,449 45,497 29,088 Automobile 4 6,782 26 15,110 Commercial general liability 500 2,393 1,536 5,022 Federal flood 3,642 3,186 7,109 6,208 Total gross premiums earned $ 141,220 $ 146,890 $ 279,587 $ 293,332





﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 ﻿ (In thousands) Net premiums earned: Homeowners $ 91,874 $ 79,647 $ 179,685 $ 157,052 Automobile 1 1,640 6 3,851 Commercial general liability 431 2,270 1,399 4,763 Total net premiums earned $ 92,306 $ 83,557 $ 181,090 $ 165,666









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics (continued)

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 ﻿ (In thousands) Commissions and other underwriting expenses: Homeowners Florida $ 13,401 $ 14,175 $ 26,623 $ 28,538 All others 5,920 4,987 11,187 9,643 Ceding commissions (2,906 ) (4,373 ) (5,690 ) (8,088 ) Total commissions 16,415 14,789 32,120 30,093 Automobile — 1,296 3 2,763 Homeowners non-Florida 759 432 1,435 762 Total fees 759 1,728 1,438 3,525 Salaries and wages 3,072 4,369 6,394 8,135 Other underwriting expenses 2,316 8,987 10,844 18,341 Total commissions and other underwriting expenses $ 22,562 $ 29,873 $ 50,796 $ 60,094





﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss ratio 70.8 % 56.9 % 73.0 % 56.5 % Net expense ratio 30.7 % 42.1 % 34.7 % 43.1 % Combined ratio 101.5 % 99.0 % 107.7 % 99.6 % Gross loss ratio 60.8 % 151.1 % 135.3 % 137.3 % Gross expense ratio 22.1 % 26.9 % 24.5 % 27.1 %









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

﻿ June 30, December 31, ﻿ 2019 2018 ASSETS (In thousands) Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 451,124 $ 428,641 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,499 5,126 Equity securities, at fair value 22,112 17,758 Total investments 477,735 451,525 Cash and cash equivalents 133,787 64,423 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 82,781 108,577 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 31,239 29,791 Reinsurance recoverable, net 199,313 211,424 Deferred acquisition costs, net 45,539 39,436 Income taxes, net 2,369 5,220 Other assets 23,520 14,975 Total assets $ 996,283 $ 925,371 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 268,735 $ 296,230 Unearned premiums 303,808 281,992 Reinsurance payable 52,760 63,599 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 98,442 44,404 Deferred revenue 5,122 4,585 Other liabilities 36,631 19,302 Total liabilities 765,498 710,112 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 12,849,319 and 12,784,444 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 128 128 Additional paid-in capital 142,486 141,128 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,260 (3,750 ) Retained earnings 78,911 77,753 Total shareholders' equity attributable to FedNat Holding Company shareholders 230,785 215,259 Non-controlling interest — — Total shareholders' equity 230,785 215,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 996,283 $ 925,371









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 ﻿ Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated ﻿ (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 164,228 $ — $ 4,942 $ 169,170 $ 155,596 $ 5,322 $ 5,816 $ 166,734 Gross premiums earned 137,074 4 4,142 141,220 134,529 6,782 5,579 146,890 Ceded premiums (45,200 ) (3 ) (3,711 ) (48,914 ) (54,882 ) (5,142 ) (3,309 ) (63,333 ) Net premiums earned 91,874 1 431 92,306 79,647 1,640 2,270 83,557 Net investment income — — 4,259 4,259 — — 2,978 2,978 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 1,955 1,955 — — 208 208 Direct written policy fees 2,331 — 72 2,403 1,857 1,296 160 3,313 Other income 3,094 2 1,282 4,378 3,970 405 1,311 5,686 Total revenues 97,299 3 7,999 105,301 85,474 3,341 6,927 95,742 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 62,482 1,208 1,650 65,340 42,617 1,932 3,021 47,570 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 21,796 16 750 22,562 27,281 1,616 976 29,873 General and administrative expenses 4,976 50 753 5,779 4,285 75 900 5,260 Interest expense — — 1,915 1,915 — — 1,023 1,023 Total costs and expenses 89,254 1,274 5,068 95,596 74,183 3,623 5,920 83,726 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,045 (1,271 ) 2,931 9,705 11,291 (282 ) 1,007 12,016 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,039 (322 ) 878 2,595 2,861 (71 ) 406 3,196 Net income (loss) $ 6,006 $ (949 ) $ 2,053 $ 7,110 $ 8,430 $ (211 ) $ 601 $ 8,820 Ratios to net premiums earned: Net loss ratio 68.0 % NCM 382.8 % 70.8 % 53.5 % 117.8 % 133.1 % 56.9 % Net expense ratio 29.1 % 30.7 % 39.6 % 42.1 % Combined ratio 97.1 % 101.5 % 93.1 % 99.0 %









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business

(Unaudited)

﻿ Six Months Ended June 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 ﻿ Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated ﻿ (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 293,511 $ (1 ) $ 7,893 $ 301,403 $ 278,411 $ 11,669 $ 11,049 $ 301,129 Gross premiums earned 270,916 26 8,645 279,587 266,992 15,110 11,230 293,332 Ceded premiums (91,231 ) (20 ) (7,246 ) (98,497 ) (109,940 ) (11,259 ) (6,467 ) (127,666 ) Net premiums earned 179,685 6 1,399 181,090 157,052 3,851 4,763 165,666 Net investment income — — 7,969 7,969 — — 5,921 5,921 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 4,256 4,256 — — (844 ) (844 ) Direct written policy fees 4,629 3 162 4,794 3,780 2,763 346 6,889 Other income 6,636 14 1,739 8,389 7,947 893 2,347 11,187 Total revenues 190,950 23 15,525 206,498 168,779 7,507 12,533 188,819 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 125,812 2,052 4,315 132,179 84,572 4,168 4,901 93,641 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 49,163 51 1,582 50,796 54,637 3,476 1,981 60,094 General and administrative expenses 9,836 100 2,154 12,090 9,174 200 1,971 11,345 Interest expense — — 6,966 6,966 100 — 2,007 2,107 Total costs and expenses 184,811 2,203 15,017 202,031 148,483 7,844 10,860 167,187 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,139 (2,180 ) 508 4,467 20,296 (337 ) 1,673 21,632 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,556 (552 ) 218 1,222 5,143 (85 ) 509 5,567 Net income (loss) 4,583 (1,628 ) 290 3,245 15,153 (252 ) 1,164 16,065 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — (218 ) — — (218 ) Net income (loss) attributable to FNHC shareholders $ 4,583 $ (1,628 ) $ 290 $ 3,245 $ 15,371 $ (252 ) $ 1,164 $ 16,283 Ratios to net premiums earned: Net loss ratio 70.0 % NCM 308.4 % 73.0 % 53.8 % 108.2 % 102.9 % 56.5 % Net expense ratio 32.9 % 34.7 % 40.7 % 43.1 % Combined ratio 102.9 % 107.7 % 94.5 % 99.6 %









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Revenue Total revenues $ 97,299 $ 3 $ 7,999 $ 105,301 $ 85,474 $ 3,341 $ 6,927 $ 95,742 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 1,955 1,955 — — 208 208 Adjusted operating revenues $ 97,299 $ 3 $ 6,044 $ 103,346 $ 85,474 $ 3,341 $ 6,719 $ 95,534 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 6,006 $ (949 ) $ 2,053 $ 7,110 $ 8,430 $ (211 ) $ 601 $ 8,820 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 1,460 1,460 — — 155 155 Acquisition and other costs (14 ) — (2 ) (16 ) (398 ) (11 ) (29 ) (438 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 6,020 $ (949 ) $ 595 $ 5,666 $ 8,828 $ (200 ) $ 475 $ 9,103 Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % Per Common Share Book value $ 17.96 $ 16.89 Less: AOCI 0.72 (0.42 ) Book value, excluding AOCI $ 17.24 $ 17.31









FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Revenue Total revenues $ 190,950 $ 23 $ 15,525 $ 206,498 $ 168,779 $ 7,507 $ 12,533 $ 188,819 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 4,256 4,256 — — (844 ) (844 ) Adjusted operating revenues $ 190,950 $ 23 $ 11,269 $ 202,242 $ 168,779 $ 7,507 $ 13,377 $ 189,663 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 4,583 $ (1,628 ) $ 290 $ 3,245 $ 15,371 $ (252 ) $ 1,164 $ 16,283 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 3,178 3,178 — — (630 ) (630 ) Acquisition and other costs (50 ) — (486 ) (536 ) (574 ) (32 ) (48 ) (654 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,669 ) (2,669 ) — — — — Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,633 $ (1,628 ) $ 267 $ 3,272 $ 15,945 $ (220 ) $ 1,842 $ 17,567 — — Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % Per Common Share Book value $ 17.96 $ 16.89 Less: AOCI 0.72 (0.42 ) Book value, excluding AOCI $ 17.24 $ 17.31





Source: FedNat Holding Company