Fast & Furious 9's Tyrese Gibson to Star in Wonderfilm's Thriller, The Inside Game



Vancouver, BC, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTC:WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Fast & Furious 9 actor and R&B crooner Tyrese Gibson is signed to star in the Wonderfilm feature film, The Inside Game.



This action-thriller follows Jamal Smith (Gibson), a suspended Miami police officer with a penchant for not doing things by the book. Sent home to the urban streets of Atlanta, he soon finds himself thrown into a dark underworld of high stakes blackmail and extortion that has ensnared his brother, a pro football star.

Kirk Shaw, Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are the Wonderfilm producers, while Dan Grodnik will serve as executive producer. Tyrese Gibson will also produce under his company, Voltron Pictures.

Production is slated for this November with Wonderfilm's sister distribution company, Wonderfilm Global, fully financing the project.

Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO, states, "As Wonderfilm's profile in the industry increases, more and more A List talent are coming to us to partner on projects. For everyone at Wonderfilm it's exciting to be sharing our producing expertise with a great talent like Tyrese Gibson and working with his production company. We view The Inside Game as the first of many similar opportunities since it's a win/win. Tyrese combines his network of connections with our long-established industry relationships and gains the support of our packaging, financing and production expertise."

Gibson, known for R&B hits like "Sweet Lady", "How You Gonna Act Like That", and "Signs of Love Makin'", made a name for himself in the film space since his breakout role in John Singleton's Baby Boy. He has starred in the Fast and the Furious films as well as the Transformers series and up next has, in addition to Fast & Furious 9, Morbius, the Marvel film from Sony, Black and Blue, a cop thriller also from Sony, and is set to play Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic set up at WB.

The Inside Game is one of 17 movies set for this year with an anticipated combined production budget of $75-$90 million.

About Wonderfilm Media



Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.



Cautionary Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "projects," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.



Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For further details, please see the Company's documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.



For further information, please contact:



Kirk Shaw (Chief Executive Officer)

Telephone: (604) 638-4890



or



Resources Unlimited

Investor Relations for Wonderfilm

Telephone: (860) 908-4133



Email: info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

Source: The Wonderfilm Media Corporation