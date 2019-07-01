Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 100 for Farm Lending



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq:FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, announced that it has been named American Banker magazine's Top 100 Farm Lenders.

"It is an honor to be named to American Banker's Top 100 Farm Lender list," said Lars Eller, President and CEO. "F&M has always been in the agriculture banking business. With our footprint located in an agriculture rich area, we feel we are an integral part of our farmers' financial toolkit."

About Farmer & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a $1.4 independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 122 years. F&M has offices with locations in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank and is traded under the symbol FMAO.

