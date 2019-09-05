Fancamp - Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:FNC) is pleased to announce Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng., has been appointed principal advisor to the Board, effective immediately, and we welcome his participation, which has arisen out of our mutual interests in mineral exploration and new technologies. In 2019 Mr. Davis became co-founder and President of Edge Exploration Inc., a private mineral venture development company which has an option agreement and joint venture with Fancamp on a series of gold targets in New Brunswick (recently noted FNC NR 06/27/2019).



His extensive and widely recognized consulting experience with both industry and government over many years can only strengthen the Board, as the Company moves forward with the development of a green proprietary TiO2 feedstock production unit for both the chloride and sulfate processes, together with further development of some of the Company's present assets, for example; the Baude Lake REE property, the Harvey Hill Copper property and the Company's high grade silica prospects. His expert geological knowledge will also complement the Company's ongoing grassroots undertakings in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and elsewhere.

4,975,000 options @ $0.08 have been granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a public Corporation using a value added strategy predicated on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Corporation has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Corporation has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in British Colombia, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC. Peter H. Smith, President.

