    FAME FMPR Announces Event in Martha’s Vineyard with Uptown Magazine

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 06:34:00 PM EDT

    FAME FMPR Announces Event in Martha's Vineyard with Uptown Magazine


    Luxury Lifestyle Brand Uptown After Dark Series on Martha's Vineyard to Be Produced by Fame

    NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fame Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink FMPR) announces the launch and production of "Uptown After Dark Series" on Martha's Vineyard, August 15th for Uptown Magazine at The PA Club in Oak Bluffs.

    The event is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year and plays host to the who's who in affluent African American culture.  Over the years this event has played host to celebrities, politicians and major brands like BMW and Cîroc.  This year's event will be hosted at a new venue, The PA Club in Oak Bluffs and feature entertainment, food, drink and dancing.  Tickets are available on Eventbrite and all guests must be vetted and pre-screened for entry.

    "Fame is honored and excited to be producing such a prestigious event. The event carries an amazing legacy that we will uphold and hopefully take to a whole new level," states Brett Wright, CEO of Fame. 

    This year's event sponsors are Jet Blue, BET and EB Home.

    About Uptown Magazine

    Uptown Magazine celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers nationwide via print, event and digital content platforms including web, video, social, national print magazine, e-newsletter, and events.

    For additional information go to  https://lifestylemaven.io/uptownmagazine/

    About Fame Productions, Inc ( FMPR )

    Fame is a publicly traded company that acquires, develops and operates under-served and underdeveloped Urban media assets and brands that serve the new majority markets. Our goal is to be the world's leading Urban media company focused on ownership and operation of multi-media brands, intellectual property and content development.

    For additional information go to www.fameproinc.com

    Forward-Looking Statement

    This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This release contains statements about expected future events, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties.

    Contact:

    For more information, visit www.fameproinc.com 

    InvestorRelations@fameproinc.com

    1-646-504-3263

    Source: Fame Productions Inc.

