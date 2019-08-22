Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2 Horizontal Appraisal Well EMP Approved



FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Kyalla 117 N2 Horizontal Appraisal Well EMP Approved

22 August 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Management Plan ("EMP") for the Kyalla 117 N2 horizontal appraisal well, for the planned 2019 drilling, stimulation, and well testing prepared by Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd. ("Origin") on behalf of the JV, has been approved by the Northern Territory Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Kyalla 117 N2 Horizontal Appraisal Well

The well is targeting the Kyalla shale liquids rich gas fairway

Construction of the well pad and related civil works is nearing completion

Drilling operations will commence in September

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented:

"Today's announcement relating to the approval of the Kyalla 117 N2 Well EMP targeting the Kyalla shale liquids rich gas fairway is an exciting development for Falcon shareholders. We look forward to the commencement of drilling operations."

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Davy (NOMAD, Euronext Growth Advisor & Joint Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000 Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, has approximately 6,000 MW of power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of Terms

EMP Environmental Management Plan

JV Joint Venture

Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd