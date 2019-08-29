Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements



FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

29 August 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2019 Operational Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$14.5 million at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.





CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Davy (NOMAD, Joint Broker, Euronext Growth Advisor) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000





Interim CondensedConsolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended 30

June 2019

$'000 Three months ended 30

June 2018

$'000 Six months ended 30

June 2019

$'000 Six months ended 30

June 2018

$'000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 1 2 3 3 1 2 3 3 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (108) (38) (149) (79) Production and operating expenses (3) (5) (6) (9) Depreciation - (1) - (1) General and administrative expenses (443) (497) (902) (1,001) Share based compensation - (22) (12) (81) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 24 (134) (27) (72) (530) (697) (1,096) (1,243) Results from operating activities (529) (695) (1,093) (1,240) Fair value gain - outstanding warrant 570 283 103 227 Finance income 144 25 187 31 Finance expense (56) (107) (113) (167) Net finance income / (expense) 88 (82) 74 (136) Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 129 (494) (916) (1,149) Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the company 127 (494) (917) (1,148) Non-controlling interests 2 - 1 (1) Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 129 (494) (916) (1,149) Income / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted 0.000 cent (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent)







Interim CondensedConsolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 June

2019

$'000 At 31 December

2018

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 39,719 39,705 Property, plant and equipment 2 2 Trade and other receivables 31 31 Restricted cash 2,281 2,294 42,033 42,032 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 14,465 6,967 Trade and other receivables 128 100 14,593 7,067 Total assets 56,626 49,099 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 383,737 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,063 Retained deficit (392,521) (391,604) 44,724 37,196 Non-controlling interests 701 700 Total equity 45,425 37,896 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,218 10,102 10,218 10,102 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 607 622 Derivative financial liabilities 376 479 983 1,101 Total liabilities 11,201 11,203 Total equity and liabilities 56,626 49,099







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June 2019

$'000 2018

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (916) (1,149) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 12 81 Depreciation - 1 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (103) (227) Net finance (income) / expense (74) 136 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (27) 73 Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (28) (9) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 193 (196) Net cash used in operating activities (943) (1,290) Cash flows from investing activities Decrease in cash deposits - other receivables - 3,528 Interest received 70 31 Exploration and evaluation assets (14) (26) Net cash generated from investing activities 56 3,533 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement 8,433 - Proceeds from the exercise of share options - 57 Net cash generated from financing activities 8,433 57 Change in cash and cash equivalents 7,546 2,300 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (48) (45) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,967 2,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 14,465 5,222





Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

30 June

2019 31 December

2018 $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents 14,465 6,967 Cash on deposit - - 14,465 6,967





All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd