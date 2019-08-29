Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Quantcast

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT

    FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

    ("Falcon")

    Filing of Interim Financial Statements

    29 August 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

    The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

    2019 Operational Highlights

    • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$14.5 million at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
    • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

                 



    CONTACT DETAILS:

    Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.   +353 1 676 8702
    Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
    Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
       
    Davy (NOMAD, Joint Broker, Euronext Growth Advisor)  
    John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363
       
    Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)  
    Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771
       
    RBC (Joint Broker)  
    Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland  +44 20 7653 4000
       



    Interim CondensedConsolidated Statement  of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss) 

    (Unaudited)

         



    Three months ended 30

    June 2019

    $'000    		 Three months ended 30

    June 2018

    $'000    		 Six months ended 30

    June 2019

    $'000    		 Six months ended 30

    June 2018

    $'000    		  
                 
    Revenue            
    Oil and natural gas revenue   1 2 3 3  
        1 2 3 3  
                 
    Expenses            
    Exploration and evaluation expenses   (108) (38) (149) (79)  
    Production and operating expenses   (3) (5) (6) (9)  
    Depreciation   - (1) - (1)  
    General and administrative expenses   (443) (497) (902) (1,001)  
    Share based compensation   - (22) (12) (81)  
    Foreign exchange gain / (loss)   24 (134) (27) (72)  
        (530) (697) (1,096) (1,243)  
                 
    Results from operating activities   (529) (695) (1,093) (1,240)  
                 
    Fair value gain - outstanding warrant   570 283 103 227  
                 
    Finance income   144 25 187 31  
    Finance expense   (56) (107) (113) (167)  
    Net finance income / (expense)   88 (82) 74 (136)  
                 
    Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period   129 (494) (916) (1,149)  
                 
    Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:            
                 
    Equity holders of the company   127 (494) (917) (1,148)  
    Non-controlling interests   2 - 1 (1)  
                 
    Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period   129 (494) (916) (1,149)  
                 
             
    Income / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the company:        
                 
    Basic and diluted   0.000 cent (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent)  





    Interim CondensedConsolidated Statement of Financial Position

    (Unaudited)

        At 30 June

    2019

    $'000    		 At 31 December

    2018

    $'000
           
    Assets      
    Non-current assets      
    Exploration and evaluation assets   39,719 39,705
    Property, plant and equipment   2 2
    Trade and other receivables   31 31
    Restricted cash   2,281 2,294
        42,033 42,032
           
    Current assets      
    Cash and cash on deposit   14,465 6,967
    Trade and other receivables   128 100
        14,593 7,067
           
    Total assets   56,626 49,099
           
    Equity and liabilities      
           
    Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
    Share capital   392,170 383,737
    Contributed surplus   45,075 45,063
    Retained deficit   (392,521) (391,604)
        44,724 37,196
    Non-controlling interests   701 700
    Total equity   45,425 37,896
           
    Liabilities       
    Non-current liabilities      
    Decommissioning provision   10,218 10,102
        10,218 10,102
           
    Current liabilities      
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses   607 622
    Derivative financial liabilities   376 479
        983 1,101
    Total liabilities   11,201 11,203
           
    Total equity and liabilities   56,626 49,099





    INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

    (Unaudited)

        Six months ended 30 June
        2019

    $'000    		 2018

    $'000
           
    Cash flows from operating activities      
    Net loss for the period   (916) (1,149)
    Adjustments for:      
    Share based compensation   12 81
    Depreciation   - 1
    Fair value gain - outstanding warrant   (103) (227)
    Net finance (income) / expense   (74) 136
    Effect of exchange rates on operating activities   (27) 73
    Change in non-cash working capital:      
    Trade and other receivables   (28) (9)
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses   193 (196)
    Net cash used in operating activities   (943) (1,290)
           
    Cash flows from investing activities      
    Decrease in cash deposits - other receivables   - 3,528
    Interest received   70 31
    Exploration and evaluation assets   (14) (26)
    Net cash generated from investing activities   56 3,533
           
    Cash flows from financing activities      
    Net proceeds from private placement   8,433 -
    Proceeds from the exercise of share options   - 57
    Net cash generated from financing activities   8,433 57
           
           
    Change in cash and cash equivalents   7,546 2,300
    Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents   (48) (45)
    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   6,967 2,967
           
    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   14,465 5,222



    Cash and cash on deposit

    Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

      30 June

    2019    		 31 December

    2018
      $'000 $'000
         
    Cash and cash equivalents 14,465 6,967
    Cash on deposit - -
      14,465 6,967



    All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

    About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

    Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

    For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

    Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd

