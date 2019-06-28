Quantcast

See headlines for FPC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 08:50:00 AM EDT


    MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd ("Falco" or the "Company") (TSX.V:FPC) announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers and key employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,369,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.30 per share, representing a $0.04 (15.38%) premium over the closing price of the common shares of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 26, 2019.

    About Falco

    Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.  Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites.  Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper.  Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.  The Corporation has 207,878,736 shares issued and outstanding.

    For further information, please contact:

    Luc Lessard

    President and Chief Executive Officer

    514-261-3336

    Amélie Laliberté

    Coordinator, Investor Relations

    418-455-4775

    info@falcores.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Source: Falco Resources Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FPC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8006.24
    38.48  ▲  0.48%
    DJIA 26599.96
    73.38  ▲  0.28%
    S&P 500 2941.76
    16.84  ▲  0.58%
    Data as of Jun 28, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar