    Fagron NV: Fagron reaches settlement in principle with US Department of Justice

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 09:02:00 AM EDT


    Regulated information - Inside information

    Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 26 June 2019 - 15:00 CEST

    Fagron reaches settlement in principle with US Department of Justice

    Fagron announced today that it has reached a settlement in principle with the US Department of Justice regarding the previously announced civil investigation in the context of the sector-wide investigation into the pricing of pharmaceutical products. The final, legally binding, settlement between the US Department of Justice and Fagron is expected to be formalized in the second semester of 2019.

    The settlement in principle consists of a payment by Fagron of US$ 22.3 million (€ 19.6 million). In anticipation of the conclusion of a definitive settlement, Fagron takes, in addition to the current provision of US$ 8.4 million, an additional provision of US$ 13.9 million, which will be included in the results of the first semester of 2019.

    In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

