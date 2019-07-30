Quantcast

FactSet to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


NORWALK, Conn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Richard Newman, FactSet SVP and Global Head of Content and Technology Solutions, will take part in a "fireside chat" at 1:45 p.m. EDT. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for three months following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 122,950 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Media & Investor Relations Contact:                                                            

Rima Hyder                                                                                 

857.265.7523                                                                               

rima.hyder@factset.com

Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc.

