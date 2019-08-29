Quantcast

FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

August 29, 2019


NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, ending August 30, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

  U.S. Participants 833.231.8259
 
  International Participants 647.689.4104
 
  Passcode 4365756
 
  Webcast  FactSet Investor Relations

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until October 3, 2019 via the following telephone numbers: 800.585.8367 in the U.S. and 416.621.4642 internationally using passcode 4365756.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 122,950 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Media & Investor Relations Contact:                                                            

Rima Hyder                                                                                 

+1 857.265.7523                                                                          

rima.hyder@factset.com

Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc.

