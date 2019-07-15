EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Appoints Wendy DiCicco, CPA, to Board of Directors



Ms. DiCicco is a Veteran Healthcare Executive with 30 Years of Financial and Corporate Development Experience

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced the appointment of Wendy DiCicco, CPA, to the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, where she will serve as Chair of the Committee. Ms. DiCicco is a highly experienced and proven financial executive with extensive experience in the healthcare and biotechnology industries. She most recently was Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Centinel Spine, a privately-held designer, developer and worldwide distributor of spinal implants, where she established the Company's international operations, and was instrumental in both the recapitalization of the Company with $132.5 million in equity and debt and in corporate development initiatives resulting in the purchase of the ProDisc® spinal product and its commercialization in 20 countries.



"Wendy has had a highly successful career as a C-suite executive leading financial and operational organizations at numerous global, commercial-stage healthcare companies," said Göran Ando, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. "We will greatly benefit from Wendy's extensive strategic and financial expertise as we continue to expand our commercial launch efforts for our two ophthalmic products for ocular diseases. The entire Board and management team are delighted to welcome Wendy to EyePoint."

"EyePoint is at a transformative stage as they execute on two parallel commercial launches of products that have the potential to address serious unmet needs in ocular diseases," commented Ms. DiCicco. "I am honored to join the Board of Directors and help support the Company through this new period of commercial and operational growth."

Ms. DiCicco currently serves on the Board of Directors of Carmell Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company producing plasma-based bioactive materials for accelerated healing in bone and connective tissue injuries, and is a Financial, Executive and Board Advisory Consultant for several emerging growth companies. She previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Camber Spine Technologies where she significantly expanded the Company's operations, infrastructure and commercial organization. Prior to Camber Spine, she held several Chief Financial Officer roles at Nuron Biotech, Quench USA, Globus Medical and Kensey Nash Corporation. Her career started in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche.

Ms. DiCicco received a B.S. in accounting from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and is a licensed CPA. She is also an appointed Board Leadership Fellow and Corporate Governance Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. With the approval by the FDA on October 12, 2018 of the YUTIQ® three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, the Company has developed five of the six FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for eye diseases. The most common adverse reactions reported for YUTIQ were cataract development and increases in intraocular pressure. DEXYCU® was approved by the FDA on February 9, 2018. DEXYCU, administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, is the first and only FDA-approved intraocular product with this indication. The most common adverse reactions reported by 5-15% of patients were increased intraocular pressure, corneal edema and iritis. DEXYCU employs the Verisome® extended-release drug delivery technology, which encompasses a broad number of related, but distinct drug delivery systems with the potential of incorporating an extensive range of active agents, including small molecules, proteins and monoclonal antibodies. ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, Inc. ("Alimera"), is currently sold directly in the U.S. and several EU countries. Retisert® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), for non-infectious posterior segment uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb, Inc. The Company's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert™ and the Verisome platform technologies to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and other diseases. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

