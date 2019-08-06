Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019, after the market closes. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, August 12, 2019. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 6217226. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 6217226.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma, and other eye diseases. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Company Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenoviabio.com

Investor Contact:

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo

646-536-7035/7037

tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact:

The Ruth Group

Kirsten Thomas

508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com





