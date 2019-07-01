Quantcast

EY Names Tim Herbert, President & CEO of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Heartland

July 01, 2019

EY Names Tim Herbert, President & CEO of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Heartland


MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"), announced today that EY has named Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Office of Inspire Medical Systems, Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 in the Heartland. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Mr. Herbert was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented on June 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.

"It is a great honor to be selected for this award. Bringing Inspire therapy to OSA patients has been my focus for over 20 years. The continued accelerated growth of Inspire is exciting to be a part of, but we will never lose sight of what is most important, which is that every patient counts" said Mr. Herbert. "I would like to thank my team at Inspire, my many mentors through the years, Inspire's board members, and, most importantly, my wife and children. Without all of their support, Inspire wouldn't be where it is today."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities.

As a Heartland award winner, Mr. Herbert is now eligible for consideration for the 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®.  For more information about EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year®, please visit ey.com/eoy.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

