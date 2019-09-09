Exxe Group Inc. Plans to Substantially Grow Agribusiness on a Global Basis





Leveraging Hemp Acquisition Success, Exxe Group Considering Deals to Add Millions in Revenue



NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC:AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agribusiness, today announced that it plans to build a substantial global footprint in the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar agribusiness segment. Leveraging the success of its 2019 acquisition of Flying Creek Trading Group of Companies, Exxe Group sees opportunity and value in acquiring meaningful operations across the globe and is presently reviewing several acquisition targets in key segments of the industry that represent tens of millions in value along with several million in annual revenue.

Ideally, management seeks to build a unique, vertically integrated unit across several geographies that have existing operations in crop harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, and commodities trading. This approach can foster meaningful market share, revenue growth and profit, aided in part by targeted capital improvement, and our in-house expertise in key operating functions in industrial agribusiness such as hemp, along with other major crops. We are already generating revenue by leveraging our expertise in a consulting capacity to aid hemp growers with supply, harvesting, and profit hurdles they are experiencing in the Pacific Northwest. We project to more than double our current revenue in many regions.

We anticipate announcing a pipeline of binding Letters of Intent this quarter with the future closings via an 8-K filing in current and fourth quarter of 2019. Exxe CEO, Dr. Nazmiev, PhD commented on the swift entry into a new area "We see Agribusiness as key growth opportunity for Exxe Group. In addition to agribusiness AXXA lined up a pipeline of new deals in other sectors to be rolled out over the next few months, however we see agribusiness extremely scalable and it should drive our revenues growth. We at Exxe are certain that our investors will be more than pleased with our future plans."

About Exxe Group:Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

