Exxe Group Inc. Announces New Analyst Report Citing $0.40 PPS





NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agriculture, today announced a new analyst report on Exxe Group covering present and future valuations of the company and its holdings, along with future catalysts milestones. The report has been released by Goldman Small Cap Research and can be viewed or downloaded on the Goldman website, www.GoldmanResearch.com. The report speculates a future price per share of $0.40.

Excerpts from the Goldman research report:

"An aggressive serial acquirer with forward-thinking leadership, AXXA is poised to enjoy one of the swiftest gains in company value in recent memory."

"With a series of M&A deals on the horizon, AXXA is primed to emerge as a conglomerate serving as a proxy for the overall economy and representing the fastest growing and most important industries and geographies."

"We believe that AXXA's current book value is many times higher than its current, paltry $7.0M market cap."

To view the full report visit https://www.goldmanresearch.com/

For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

