Extended Stay America Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





- Net Income of $59.7 million for the second quarter

- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $153.6 million for the second quarter

- Franchise pipeline expands 21% to 52 hotels in the second quarter

- Increased Share Repurchase authorization by $150 million

- Update to Corporate Structure Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income of $59.7 million

Total revenues of $323.7 million

Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") increased 0.1%

RevPAR Index gain of 1.5% excluding hurricane-related markets and renovation disruption

Adjusted EBITDA of $153.6 million

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO") 1 of $0.53 per diluted Paired Share

Adjusted Paired Share Income1 of $0.32 per diluted Paired Share

Extended Stay America's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Halkyard, commented, "We are pleased with the significant progress in our growth plans during the quarter with our total hotel pipeline increasing by 18% in the second quarter to 8,700 rooms, or approximately 13% of existing supply, and successfully opening our first franchise conversion hotel."

Mr. Halkyard continued, "After extensive exploration of a variety of possible transformative transactions to which our Boards of Directors have been, and remain, open, our Boards have concluded that the terms currently available for such transactions do not presently provide a superior alternative to the opportunity presented by the aggressive pursuit of our ESA 2.0 strategy, including steps to accelerate the franchising portion of that strategy."

Lastly, Mr. Halkyard noted, "We believe our shares are significantly undervalued at recent trading prices and have asked our Boards to increase the Company's remaining authorization to more than $260 million, which they have approved. With the review concluded, we expect to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders in the second half of 2019 and in 2020."

1 See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share).

Financial and Operating Results

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $323.7 million, a decrease of 3.8% over the same period in the prior year due to asset dispositions in 2018. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues increased 1.0% during the second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues declined 5.2% to $601.3 million, driven by asset dispositions. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues increased 0.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 0.1% over the same period in 2018 to $53.94, driven by a 220 basis point increase in occupancy to 79.8%, largely offset by a 2.7% decrease in Average Daily Rate ("ADR"). Comparable system-wide RevPAR was impacted this quarter by renovation disruption, a shift in the Easter holiday as well as cycling business related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Houston, TX and several Florida markets, respectively. Excluding the aforementioned items, Comparable system-wide RevPAR grew approximately 2.0% during the second quarter. Comparable Company-owned RevPAR decreased 0.1% during the second quarter to $55.66. Total Company-owned RevPAR increased 2.5% during the quarter, reflecting the sales of non-core hotels in 2018. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the six months ended June 30, 2019 declined 0.7% driven by a 2.8% decline in ADR, partially offset by a 160 basis point increase in occupancy.

Hotel Operating Margin1for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 54.4% compared to 56.4% in the same period in 2018. While we continued our strategy to maximize targeted marketing efforts to our longest staying customers, and other revenue and cost saving initiatives, these were offset by an increase in operating expenses, including payroll expense, property insurance expense and property taxes. Hotel Operating Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 52.4% compared to 54.5% in the same period of 2018. Property level margins remain at industry leading levels.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $59.7 million compared to $65.6 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 9.0%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $88.1 compared to $96.7 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 8.9%. The decline in net income for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower depreciation expense, decreased net interest expense and a decline in corporate overhead expense. We have paid down over $490 million in debt in the last five years and reduced our corporate level expense run rate by 8.5% compared to the same period in 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $153.6 million, a decline of 8.2% compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due in part due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $6.7 million and an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $2.1 million and $1.9 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $270.0 million, a decline of 9.9% due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $13.5 million and an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses

Adjusted FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $99.8 million compared to $109.9 million in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted FFO was due to an increase in comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses, partially offset by decreases in net interest expense and corporate overhead expense. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was $0.53 compared to $0.58 in the same period in 2018. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. Adjusted FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $168.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $189.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $61.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $66.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted Paired Share Income was due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower depreciation expense, net interest expense and corporate overhead expense. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.48 compared to $0.54 in the same period in 2018.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested $57.6 million in capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019. This includes $9.3 million in renovation capital, $9.2 million in IT capital and $13.9 million in capital for ESA 2.0 hotel development and land acquisitions. The Company invested $112.9 million in capital expenditures during the first half of 2019.

Hotel and Development Pipeline

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a pipeline of 71 hotels representing approximately 8,700 rooms.

3/31/2019 6/30/2019 STAY Pipeline: # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms Owned 17 2,140 19 2,388 Franchised 43 5,195 52 6,288 Total 60 7,335 71 8,676

Distributions and Share Repurchases



On August 6, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared cash distributions totaling $0.23 per Paired Share for the second quarter of 2019. The distributions are payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2019. The Company did not repurchase Paired Shares during the second quarter of 2019.

On August 6, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. approved a $150 million increase in the Company's combined Paired Share repurchase authorization. Including this increase, the Company's the total remaining outstanding authorization is $263 million as of today.



2019 Outlook

The Company's 2019 Outlook is updated as follows:

in millions , except % and # of hotels Low High # of hotels owned on 12/31/19 554 Total Revenues $ 1,215 $ 1,230 Comparable system-wide RevPAR % D -1.0 % 0.5 % Net income $ 183 $ 202 Adjusted Paired Share Income/Paired Share $ 1.00 $ 1.10 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 550 $ 565 Depreciation and amortization $ 190 $ 195 Net interest expense $ 120 $ 120 Effective tax rate 16.0 % 17.0 % Capital expenditures $ 270 $ 320 Expected capital returns $ 240 $ 280

1 Approximately 200 basis point negative impact from hurricane related markets and net renovation displacement

2 Lost contribution of approximately $21 million related to 72 hotel dispositions in 2018

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.aboutstay.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A telephone replay will be available from shortly after the call until August 14, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13692781.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Variance 2019 2018 % Variance REVENUES: $ 311,614 $ 326,948 (4.7)% Room revenues $ 578,660 $ 617,158 (6.2)% 6,070 5,492 10.5% Other hotel revenues 11,373 10,767 5.6% 1,447 861 68.1% Franchise and management fees 2,672 1,276 109.4% 319,131 333,301 (4.3)% 592,705 629,201 (5.8)% 4,526 3,200 41.4% Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 8,621 5,067 70.1% 323,657 336,501 (3.8)% Total revenues 601,326 634,268 (5.2)% OPERATING EXPENSES: 146,907 144,054 2.0% Hotel operating expenses 284,198 286,684 (0.9)% 22,287 23,507 (5.2)% General and administrative expenses 45,314 48,468 (6.5)% 49,017 53,499 (8.4)% Depreciation and amortization 97,795 107,514 (9.0)% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 (100.0)% 218,211 221,060 (1.3)% 427,307 486,266 (12.1)% 4,996 3,394 47.2% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 9,643 5,313 81.5% 223,207 224,454 (0.6)% Total operating expenses 436,950 491,579 (11.1)% - - n/a GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES - 38,082 (100.0)% 1 457 (99.8)% OTHER INCOME 28 462 (93.9)% 100,451 112,504 (10.7)% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 164,404 181,233 (9.3)% (171) 102 (267.6)% OTHER NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE (349) 299 216.7% 29,766 32,425 (8.2)% INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 59,370 64,065 (7.3)% 70,856 79,977 (11.4)% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 105,383 116,869 (9.8)% 11,198 14,407 (22.3)% INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,321 20,204 (14.3)% 59,658 65,570 (9.0)% NET INCOME 88,062 96,665 (8.9)% (6,161) (514) 1,098.6% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (12,631) (16,757) (24.6)% $ 53,497 $ 65,056 (17.8)% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 75,431 $ 79,908 (5.6)% $ 0.28 $ 0.34 (17.2)% NET INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.40 $ 0.42 (4.6)% 188,813 190,183 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 188,695 190,709 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,616 $ 287,458 Restricted cash $ 16,024 $ 15,878 Total assets $ 3,939,565 $ 3,924,210 Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1) $ 2,400,617 $ 2,402,637 Total equity $ 1,313,023 $ 1,310,639 (1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled approximately $37.4 million and $41.1 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 625 625 - Number of hotels (as of June 30) 625 625 - 68,780 68,780 - Number of rooms (as of June 30) 68,780 68,780 - 79.8% 77.6% 220 bps Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1) 75.6% 74.0% 160 bps $67.63 $69.50 (2.7)% Comparable System-Wide ADR(1) $66.63 $68.58 (2.8)% $53.94 $53.91 0.1% Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1) $50.36 $50.72 (0.7)% COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 552 552 - Number of hotels (as of June 30) 552 552 - 61,264 61,264 - Number of rooms (as of June 30) 61,264 61,264 - 79.9% 78.2% 170 bps Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2) 75.7% 74.7% 100 bps $69.64 $71.25 (2.3)% Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2) $68.63 $70.29 (2.5)% $55.66 $55.74 (0.1)% Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2) $51.96 $52.53 (1.0)% Renovation Displacement Data (in thousands, except percentages): 5,575 5,575 - Total available room nights 11,089 11,089 - 15 - 15 Room nights displaced from renovation 35 - 35 0.3% 0.0% 30 bps % of available room nights displaced 0.3% 0.0% 30 bps COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 554 599 (45) Number of hotels (as of June 30) 554 599 (45) 61,486 66,204 (4,718) Number of rooms (as of June 30) 61,486 66,204 (4,718) 79.9% 77.6% 230 bps Company-Owned Occupancy(3) 75.7% 74.1% 160 bps $69.65 $69.91 (0.4)% Company-Owned ADR(3) $68.64 $69.00 (0.5)% $55.63 $54.27 2.5% Company-Owned RevPAR(3) $51.94 $51.12 1.6% (1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. (2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. (3) Include results of operations based on the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:





Date Number of Hotels

(Sold) Acquired Number of Rooms Number of

Owned Hotels Number of

Owned Rooms January 1, 2018 - - 624 68,620 February 2018 (25) (2,430) 599 66,190 March 2018 (1) (101) 598 66,089 May 2018 1 115 599 66,204 September 2018 (32) (3,456) 567 62,748 November 2018 1 107 568 62,855 November 2018 (14) (1,369) 554 61,486 June 30, 2019 - - 554 61,486





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 59,658 $ 65,570 -9.0% Net income $ 88,062 $ 96,665 (8.9)% 11,198 14,407 (22.3)% Income tax expense 17,321 20,204 (14.3)% 29,766 32,425 (8.2)% Interest expense, net 59,370 64,065 (7.3)% (171) 102 (267.6)% Other non-operating (income) expense (349) 299 216.7% (1) (457) (99.8)% Other income (28) (462) (93.9)% - - n/a Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) 100.0% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 (100.0)% 49,017 53,499 (8.4)% Depreciation and amortization 97,795 107,514 (9.0)% 22,287 23,507 (5.2)% General and administrative expenses 45,314 48,468 (6.5)% 2,001 (824) 342.8% Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (1) 3,377 668 405.5% (1,447) (861) (68.1)% Franchise and management fees (2,672) (1,276) 109.4% 470 194 (142.3)% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 1,022 246 315.4% $ 172,778 $ 187,562 (7.9)% Hotel Operating Profit $ 309,212 $ 341,909 (9.6)% $ 311,614 $ 326,948 (4.7)% Room revenues $ 578,660 $ 617,158 (6.2)% 6,070 5,492 10.5% Other hotel revenues 11,373 10,767 5.6% $ 317,684 $ 332,440 (4.4)% Total room and other hotel revenues $ 590,033 $ 627,925 (6.0)% 54.4% 56.4% (200) bps Hotel Operating Margin 52.4% 54.5% (210) bps NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO COMPARABLE HOTEL(2) OPERATING PROFIT AND COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 59,658 $ 65,570 (9.0)% Net income $ 88,062 $ 96,665 (8.9)% 11,198 14,407 (22.3)% Income tax expense 17,321 20,204 (14.3)% 29,766 32,425 (8.2)% Interest expense, net 59,370 64,065 (7.3)% (171) 102 (267.6)% Other non-operating (income) expense (349) 299 (216.7)% (1) (457) (99.8)% Other income (28) (462) (93.9)% - - n/a Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) 100.0% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 (100.0)% 49,017 53,499 (8.4)% Depreciation and amortization 97,795 107,514 (9.0)% 22,287 23,507 (5.2)% General and administrative expenses 45,314 48,468 (6.5)% 2,001 (824) (342.8)% Loss (gain) on disposal of assets(1) 3,377 668 405.5% (1,447) (861) 68.1% Franchise and management fees (2,672) (1,276) 109.4% 470 194 142.3% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 1,022 246 315.4% (433) (6,688) (93.5)% Hotel operating profit of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (786) (13,565) (94.2)% $ 172,345 $ 180,874 (4.7)% Comparable Hotel Operating Profit(2) $ 308,426 $ 328,344 (6.1)% $ 311,614 $ 326,948 (4.7)% Room revenues $ 578,660 $ 617,158 (6.2)% 6,070 5,492 10.5% Other hotel revenues 11,373 10,767 5.6% (1,003) (16,262) (93.8)% Total revenues of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (1,831) (34,963) (94.8)% $ 316,681 $ 316,178 0.2% Comparable total room and other hotel revenues $ 588,202 $ 592,962 (0.8)% 54.4% 57.2% (280) bps Comparable Hotel Operating Margin(2) 52.4% 55.4% (300) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Includes results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 59,658 $ 65,570 Net income $ 88,062 $ 96,665 29,766 32,425 Interest expense, net 59,370 64,065 11,198 14,407 Income tax expense 17,321 20,204 49,017 53,499 Depreciation and amortization 97,795 107,514 149,639 165,901 EBITDA 262,548 288,448 2,147 1,785 Equity-based compensation 4,255 4,188 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 - - Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) 1,857 (349) Other expense (income)(1) 3,151 1,347 $ 153,643 $ 167,337 Adjusted EBITDA $ 269,954 $ 299,501 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA(2) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 59,658 $ 65,570 Net income $ 88,062 $ 96,665 29,766 32,425 Interest expense, net 59,370 64,065 11,198 14,407 Income tax expense 17,321 20,204 49,017 53,499 Depreciation and amortization 97,795 107,514 149,639 165,901 EBITDA 262,548 288,448 (433) (6,688) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels

not owned for entirety of periods presented (786) (13,565) 2,147 1,785 Equity-based compensation 4,255 4,188 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 - - Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) 1,857 (349) Other expense (income)(1) 3,151 1,347 $ 153,210 $ 160,649 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 269,168 $ 285,936 (1) Includes loss (gain) on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss (gain) on disposal of assets totaled $2.0 million, $(0.8) million, $3.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively.

(2) Includes results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 53,497 $ 65,056 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 75,431 $ 79,908 6,157 510 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B

common shares of ESH REIT 12,623 16,749 47,655 52,233 Real estate depreciation and amortization 95,088 104,981 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 - - Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) (7,482) (8,880) Tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (14,882) (18,605) 99,827 108,919 Funds from Operations 168,260 188,551 - 1,184 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - 1,621 - (201) Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations - (274) $ 99,827 $ 109,902 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 168,260 $ 189,898 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Adjusted Funds from Operations

per Paired Share - diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.00 188,813 190,183 Weighted average Paired Shares

outstanding - diluted 188,695 190,709





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 53,497 $ 65,056 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 75,431 $ 79,908 6,157 510 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B

common shares of ESH REIT 12,623 16,749 59,654 65,566 Paired Share Income 88,054 96,657 - 1,184 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - 1,621 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 43,600 - - Gain on sale of hotel properties - (38,082) 1,857 (349) Other expense (income) (1) 3,151 1,347 (291) (142) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (493) (1,419) $ 61,220 $ 66,259 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 90,712 $ 103,724 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.54 188,813 190,183 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding - diluted 188,695 190,709 (1) Includes loss (gain) on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss (gain) on disposal of assets totaled $2.0 million, $(0.8) million, $3.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively.









EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ADJUSTED) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Adjusted) (1) Low High $ 1,204,429 Total revenues $ 1,215,000 $ 1,230,000 $ 211,756 Net income $ 183,015 $ 202,020 124,870 Interest expense, net 120,000 120,000 42,076 Income tax expense 37,485 38,480 209,329 Depreciation and amortization 195,000 190,000 588,031 EBITDA 535,500 550,500 (21,422) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned

for entirety of period presented - - 7,724 Equity-based compensation 8,500 8,500 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (42,478) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 2,860 Other expense(2) 6,000 6,000 $ 578,315 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA $ 550,000 $ 565,000 (1) 2018 results adjusted to reflect results of 552 hotels owned and operated for the full year ended December 31, 2018. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ACTUAL) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 0.59 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 112,864 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 81,318 $ 90,888 98,876 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 101,681 111,116 211,740 Paired Share Income 182,999 202,004 1,621 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - - 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (42,478) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 2,860 Other expense (1) 6,000 6,000 (937) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (1,020) (960) $ 216,406 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 187,979 $ 207,044 $ 1.14 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.10 189,821 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding - diluted 188,695 188,695 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.





Source: Extended Stay America, Inc.