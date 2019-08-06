Extended Stay America Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

- Net Income of $59.7 million for the second quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $153.6 million for the second quarter
- Franchise pipeline expands 21% to 52 hotels in the second quarter
- Increased Share Repurchase authorization by $150 million
- Update to Corporate Structure Review
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
-
Net Income of $59.7 million
-
Total revenues of $323.7 million
-
Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") increased 0.1%
-
RevPAR Index gain of 1.5% excluding hurricane-related markets and renovation disruption
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $153.6 million
-
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Adjusted FFO")1 of $0.53 per diluted Paired Share
-
Adjusted Paired Share Income1 of
$0.32 per diluted Paired Share
Extended Stay America's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Halkyard, commented, "We are pleased with the significant progress in our growth plans during the quarter with our total hotel pipeline increasing by 18% in the second quarter to 8,700 rooms, or approximately 13% of existing supply, and successfully opening our first franchise conversion hotel."
Mr. Halkyard continued, "After extensive exploration of a variety of possible transformative transactions to which our Boards of Directors have been, and remain, open, our Boards have concluded that the terms currently available for such transactions do not presently provide a superior alternative to the opportunity presented by the aggressive pursuit of our ESA 2.0 strategy, including steps to accelerate the franchising portion of that strategy."
Lastly, Mr. Halkyard noted, "We believe our shares are significantly undervalued at recent trading prices and have asked our Boards to increase the Company's remaining authorization to more than $260 million, which they have approved. With the review concluded, we expect to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders in the second half of 2019 and in 2020."
1 See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share).
Financial and Operating Results
Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $323.7 million, a decrease of 3.8% over the same period in the prior year due to asset dispositions in 2018. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues increased 1.0% during the second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues declined 5.2% to $601.3 million, driven by asset dispositions. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues increased 0.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 0.1% over the same period in 2018 to $53.94, driven by a 220 basis point increase in occupancy to 79.8%, largely offset by a 2.7% decrease in Average Daily Rate ("ADR"). Comparable system-wide RevPAR was impacted this quarter by renovation disruption, a shift in the Easter holiday as well as cycling business related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Houston, TX and several Florida markets, respectively. Excluding the aforementioned items, Comparable system-wide RevPAR grew approximately 2.0% during the second quarter. Comparable Company-owned RevPAR decreased 0.1% during the second quarter to $55.66. Total Company-owned RevPAR increased 2.5% during the quarter, reflecting the sales of non-core hotels in 2018. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the six months ended June 30, 2019 declined 0.7% driven by a 2.8% decline in ADR, partially offset by a 160 basis point increase in occupancy.
Hotel Operating Margin1for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 54.4% compared to 56.4% in the same period in 2018. While we continued our strategy to maximize targeted marketing efforts to our longest staying customers, and other revenue and cost saving initiatives, these were offset by an increase in operating expenses, including payroll expense, property insurance expense and property taxes. Hotel Operating Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 52.4% compared to 54.5% in the same period of 2018. Property level margins remain at industry leading levels.
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $59.7 million compared to $65.6 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 9.0%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $88.1 compared to $96.7 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 8.9%. The decline in net income for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower depreciation expense, decreased net interest expense and a decline in corporate overhead expense. We have paid down over $490 million in debt in the last five years and reduced our corporate level expense run rate by 8.5% compared to the same period in 2015.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $153.6 million, a decline of 8.2% compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due in part due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $6.7 million and an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $2.1 million and $1.9 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $270.0 million, a decline of 9.9% due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $13.5 million and an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses
Adjusted FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $99.8 million compared to $109.9 million in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted FFO was due to an increase in comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses, partially offset by decreases in net interest expense and corporate overhead expense. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was $0.53 compared to $0.58 in the same period in 2018. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. Adjusted FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $168.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $189.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018.
Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $61.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $66.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted Paired Share Income was due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower depreciation expense, net interest expense and corporate overhead expense. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.48 compared to $0.54 in the same period in 2018.
Capital Expenditures
The Company invested $57.6 million in capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019. This includes $9.3 million in renovation capital, $9.2 million in IT capital and $13.9 million in capital for ESA 2.0 hotel development and land acquisitions. The Company invested $112.9 million in capital expenditures during the first half of 2019.
Hotel and Development Pipeline
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a pipeline of 71 hotels representing approximately 8,700 rooms.
|
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|STAY Pipeline:
|# Hotels
|# Rooms
|# Hotels
|# Rooms
|Owned
|17
|2,140
|19
|2,388
|Franchised
|43
|5,195
|52
|6,288
|Total
|60
|7,335
|71
|8,676
Distributions and Share Repurchases
On August 6, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared cash distributions totaling $0.23 per Paired Share for the second quarter of 2019. The distributions are payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2019. The Company did not repurchase Paired Shares during the second quarter of 2019.
On August 6, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. approved a $150 million increase in the Company's combined Paired Share repurchase authorization. Including this increase, the Company's the total remaining outstanding authorization is $263 million as of today.
2019 Outlook
The Company's 2019 Outlook is updated as follows:
|
in millions
, except % and # of hotels
|
|Low
|
|
|
|High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|# of hotels owned on 12/31/19
|
|
|
|
|
|554
|
|
|
|
|Total Revenues
|
|$
|1,215
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,230
|
|Comparable system-wide RevPAR % D
|
|
|-1.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|0.5
|%
|Net income
|
|$
|183
|
|
|
|
|$
|202
|
|Adjusted Paired Share Income/Paired Share
|
|$
|1.00
|
|
|
|
|$
|1.10
|
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|
|$
|550
|
|
|
|
|$
|565
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|$
|190
|
|
|
|
|$
|195
|
|Net interest expense
|
|$
|120
|
|
|
|
|$
|120
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
|16.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|17.0
|%
|Capital expenditures
|
|$
|270
|
|
|
|
|$
|320
|
|Expected capital returns
|
|$
|240
|
|
|
|
|$
|280
|
1
Approximately 200 basis point negative impact from hurricane related markets and net renovation displacement
2 Lost contribution of approximately $21 million related to 72 hotel dispositions in 2018
Webcast and Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.aboutstay.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A telephone replay will be available from shortly after the call until August 14, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13692781.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our business performance, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures, capital returns, distribution policy and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the "2019 Outlook" section of this release. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2019 and other documents of the Company on file with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company's forward-looking statements.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 627 hotels and nearly twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|2019
|
|2018
|
|% Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|% Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 311,614
|
|$
| 326,948
|
|(4.7)%
| Room revenues
|$
| 578,660
|
|$
| 617,158
|
|(6.2)%
| 6,070
|
| 5,492
|
|10.5%
| Other hotel revenues
| 11,373
|
| 10,767
|
|5.6%
| 1,447
|
| 861
|
|68.1%
| Franchise and management fees
| 2,672
|
| 1,276
|
|109.4%
| 319,131
|
| 333,301
|
|(4.3)%
|
| 592,705
|
| 629,201
|
|(5.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 4,526
|
| 3,200
|
|41.4%
|Other revenues from franchised and managed properties
| 8,621
|
| 5,067
|
|70.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 323,657
|
| 336,501
|
|(3.8)%
|Total revenues
| 601,326
|
| 634,268
|
|(5.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
| 146,907
|
| 144,054
|
|2.0%
| Hotel operating expenses
| 284,198
|
| 286,684
|
|(0.9)%
| 22,287
|
| 23,507
|
|(5.2)%
| General and administrative expenses
| 45,314
|
| 48,468
|
|(6.5)%
| 49,017
|
| 53,499
|
|(8.4)%
| Depreciation and amortization
| 97,795
|
| 107,514
|
|(9.0)%
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|(100.0)%
| 218,211
|
| 221,060
|
|(1.3)%
|
| 427,307
|
| 486,266
|
|(12.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 4,996
|
| 3,394
|
|47.2%
|Other expenses from franchised and managed properties
| 9,643
|
| 5,313
|
|81.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 223,207
|
| 224,454
|
|(0.6)%
|Total operating expenses
| 436,950
|
| 491,579
|
|(11.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES
| -
|
| 38,082
|
|(100.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1
|
| 457
|
|(99.8)%
|OTHER INCOME
| 28
|
| 462
|
|(93.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 100,451
|
| 112,504
|
|(10.7)%
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
| 164,404
|
| 181,233
|
|(9.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (171)
|
| 102
|
|(267.6)%
|OTHER NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE
| (349)
|
| 299
|
|216.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 29,766
|
| 32,425
|
|(8.2)%
|INTEREST EXPENSE, NET
| 59,370
|
| 64,065
|
|(7.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 70,856
|
| 79,977
|
|(11.4)%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
| 105,383
|
| 116,869
|
|(9.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 11,198
|
| 14,407
|
|(22.3)%
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
| 17,321
|
| 20,204
|
|(14.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 59,658
|
| 65,570
|
|(9.0)%
|NET INCOME
| 88,062
|
| 96,665
|
|(8.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (6,161)
|
| (514)
|
|1,098.6%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
| (12,631)
|
| (16,757)
|
|(24.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 53,497
|
|$
| 65,056
|
|(17.8)%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|$
| 75,431
|
|$
| 79,908
|
|(5.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.28
|
|$
| 0.34
|
|(17.2)%
|NET INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
|$
| 0.40
|
|$
| 0.42
|
|(4.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 188,813
|
| 190,183
|
|
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
| 188,695
|
| 190,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
| 286,616
|
|$
| 287,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restricted cash
|$
| 16,024
|
|$
| 15,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 3,939,565
|
|$
| 3,924,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1)
|$
| 2,400,617
|
|$
| 2,402,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity
|$
| 1,313,023
|
|$
| 1,310,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled approximately $37.4 million and $41.1 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|
|OPERATING METRICS
|
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|625
|
|625
|
| -
|Number of hotels (as of June 30)
|625
|
|625
|
| -
|
|68,780
|
|68,780
|
| -
|Number of rooms (as of June 30)
|68,780
|
|68,780
|
| -
|
|79.8%
|
|77.6%
|
|220 bps
|Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1)
|75.6%
|
|74.0%
|
|160 bps
|
|$67.63
|
|$69.50
|
|(2.7)%
|Comparable System-Wide ADR(1)
|$66.63
|
|$68.58
|
|(2.8)%
|
|$53.94
|
|$53.91
|
|0.1%
|Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1)
|$50.36
|
|$50.72
|
|(0.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|552
|
|552
|
| -
|Number of hotels (as of June 30)
|552
|
|552
|
| -
|
|61,264
|
|61,264
|
| -
|Number of rooms (as of June 30)
|61,264
|
|61,264
|
| -
|
|79.9%
|
|78.2%
|
|170 bps
|Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2)
|75.7%
|
|74.7%
|
|100 bps
|
|$69.64
|
|$71.25
|
|(2.3)%
|Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2)
|$68.63
|
|$70.29
|
|(2.5)%
|
|$55.66
|
|$55.74
|
|(0.1)%
|Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2)
|$51.96
|
|$52.53
|
|(1.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Renovation Displacement Data (in thousands, except percentages):
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 5,575
|
| 5,575
|
| -
| Total available room nights
| 11,089
|
| 11,089
|
| -
|
| 15
|
| -
|
| 15
| Room nights displaced from renovation
| 35
|
| -
|
| 35
|
|0.3%
|
|0.0%
|
|30 bps
| % of available room nights displaced
|0.3%
|
|0.0%
|
|30 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|554
|
|599
|
| (45)
|Number of hotels (as of June 30)
|554
|
|599
|
| (45)
|
|61,486
|
|66,204
|
| (4,718)
|Number of rooms (as of June 30)
|61,486
|
|66,204
|
| (4,718)
|
|79.9%
|
|77.6%
|
|230 bps
|Company-Owned Occupancy(3)
|75.7%
|
|74.1%
|
|160 bps
|
|$69.65
|
|$69.91
|
|(0.4)%
|Company-Owned ADR(3)
|$68.64
|
|$69.00
|
|(0.5)%
|
|$55.63
|
|$54.27
|
|2.5%
|Company-Owned RevPAR(3)
|$51.94
|
|$51.12
|
|1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Include results of operations based on the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Number of Hotels
(Sold) Acquired
|Number of Rooms
|Number of
Owned Hotels
|Number of
Owned Rooms
|January 1, 2018
|-
|-
|624
|68,620
|February 2018
|(25)
|(2,430)
|599
|66,190
|March 2018
|(1)
|(101)
|598
|66,089
|May 2018
|1
|115
|599
|66,204
|September 2018
|(32)
|(3,456)
|567
|62,748
|November 2018
|1
|107
|568
|62,855
|November 2018
|(14)
|(1,369)
|554
|61,486
|June 30, 2019
|-
|-
|554
|61,486
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN
|
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|
|(In thousands)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|$
| 59,658
|
|$
| 65,570
|
|-9.0%
|Net income
|$
| 88,062
|
|$
| 96,665
|
|(8.9)%
|
| 11,198
|
| 14,407
|
|(22.3)%
|Income tax expense
| 17,321
|
| 20,204
|
|(14.3)%
|
| 29,766
|
| 32,425
|
|(8.2)%
|Interest expense, net
| 59,370
|
| 64,065
|
|(7.3)%
|
| (171)
|
| 102
|
|(267.6)%
|Other non-operating (income) expense
| (349)
|
| 299
|
|216.7%
|
| (1)
|
| (457)
|
|(99.8)%
|Other income
| (28)
|
| (462)
|
|(93.9)%
|
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
|100.0%
|
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|(100.0)%
|
| 49,017
|
| 53,499
|
|(8.4)%
|Depreciation and amortization
| 97,795
|
| 107,514
|
|(9.0)%
|
| 22,287
|
| 23,507
|
|(5.2)%
|General and administrative expenses
| 45,314
|
| 48,468
|
|(6.5)%
|
| 2,001
|
| (824)
|
|342.8%
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (1)
| 3,377
|
| 668
|
|405.5%
|
| (1,447)
|
| (861)
|
|(68.1)%
| Franchise and management fees
| (2,672)
|
| (1,276)
|
|109.4%
|
| 470
|
| 194
|
|(142.3)%
|Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues
| 1,022
|
| 246
|
|315.4%
|
|$
| 172,778
|
|$
| 187,562
|
|(7.9)%
|Hotel Operating Profit
|$
| 309,212
|
|$
| 341,909
|
|(9.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 311,614
|
|$
| 326,948
|
|(4.7)%
|Room revenues
|$
| 578,660
|
|$
| 617,158
|
|(6.2)%
|
| 6,070
|
| 5,492
|
|10.5%
|Other hotel revenues
| 11,373
|
| 10,767
|
|5.6%
|
|$
| 317,684
|
|$
| 332,440
|
|(4.4)%
|Total room and other hotel revenues
|$
| 590,033
|
|$
| 627,925
|
|(6.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|54.4%
|
|56.4%
|
|(200) bps
|Hotel Operating Margin
|52.4%
|
|54.5%
|
|(210) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO COMPARABLE HOTEL(2)
|OPERATING PROFIT AND COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|$
| 59,658
|
|$
| 65,570
|
|(9.0)%
|Net income
|$
| 88,062
|
|$
| 96,665
|
|(8.9)%
|
| 11,198
|
| 14,407
|
|(22.3)%
|Income tax expense
| 17,321
|
| 20,204
|
|(14.3)%
|
| 29,766
|
| 32,425
|
|(8.2)%
|Interest expense, net
| 59,370
|
| 64,065
|
|(7.3)%
|
| (171)
|
| 102
|
|(267.6)%
|Other non-operating (income) expense
| (349)
|
| 299
|
|(216.7)%
|
| (1)
|
| (457)
|
|(99.8)%
|Other income
| (28)
|
| (462)
|
|(93.9)%
|
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
|100.0%
|
| -
|
| -
|
|n/a
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|(100.0)%
|
| 49,017
|
| 53,499
|
|(8.4)%
|Depreciation and amortization
| 97,795
|
| 107,514
|
|(9.0)%
|
| 22,287
|
| 23,507
|
|(5.2)%
|General and administrative expenses
| 45,314
|
| 48,468
|
|(6.5)%
|
| 2,001
|
| (824)
|
|(342.8)%
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets(1)
| 3,377
|
| 668
|
|405.5%
|
| (1,447)
|
| (861)
|
|68.1%
|Franchise and management fees
| (2,672)
|
| (1,276)
|
|109.4%
|
| 470
|
| 194
|
|142.3%
|Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues
| 1,022
|
| 246
|
|315.4%
|
| (433)
|
| (6,688)
|
|(93.5)%
|Hotel operating profit of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented
| (786)
|
| (13,565)
|
|(94.2)%
|
|$
| 172,345
|
|$
| 180,874
|
|(4.7)%
|Comparable Hotel Operating Profit(2)
|$
| 308,426
|
|$
| 328,344
|
|(6.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 311,614
|
|$
| 326,948
|
|(4.7)%
|Room revenues
|$
| 578,660
|
|$
| 617,158
|
|(6.2)%
|
| 6,070
|
| 5,492
|
|10.5%
|Other hotel revenues
| 11,373
|
| 10,767
|
|5.6%
|
| (1,003)
|
| (16,262)
|
|(93.8)%
|Total revenues of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented
| (1,831)
|
| (34,963)
|
|(94.8)%
|
|$
| 316,681
|
|$
| 316,178
|
|0.2%
|Comparable total room and other hotel revenues
|$
| 588,202
|
|$
| 592,962
|
|(0.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|54.4%
|
|57.2%
|
|(280) bps
|Comparable Hotel Operating Margin(2)
|52.4%
|
|55.4%
|
|(300) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Includes results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|
|(In thousands)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|$
| 59,658
|
|$
| 65,570
|
|Net income
|$
| 88,062
|
|$
| 96,665
|
|
| 29,766
|
| 32,425
|
|Interest expense, net
| 59,370
|
| 64,065
|
|
| 11,198
|
| 14,407
|
|Income tax expense
| 17,321
|
| 20,204
|
|
| 49,017
|
| 53,499
|
|Depreciation and amortization
| 97,795
|
| 107,514
|
|
| 149,639
|
| 165,901
|
|EBITDA
| 262,548
|
| 288,448
|
|
| 2,147
|
| 1,785
|
|Equity-based compensation
| 4,255
|
| 4,188
|
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
|
| 1,857
|
| (349)
|
|Other expense (income)(1)
| 3,151
|
| 1,347
|
|
|$
| 153,643
|
|$
| 167,337
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
| 269,954
|
|$
| 299,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA(2)
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|$
| 59,658
|
|$
| 65,570
|
|Net income
|$
| 88,062
|
|$
| 96,665
|
|
| 29,766
|
| 32,425
|
|Interest expense, net
| 59,370
|
| 64,065
|
|
| 11,198
|
| 14,407
|
|Income tax expense
| 17,321
|
| 20,204
|
|
| 49,017
|
| 53,499
|
|Depreciation and amortization
| 97,795
|
| 107,514
|
|
| 149,639
|
| 165,901
|
|EBITDA
| 262,548
|
| 288,448
|
|
| (433)
|
| (6,688)
|
|Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels
not owned for entirety of periods presented
| (786)
|
| (13,565)
|
|
| 2,147
|
| 1,785
|
|Equity-based compensation
| 4,255
|
| 4,188
|
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
|
| 1,857
|
| (349)
|
|Other expense (income)(1)
| 3,151
|
| 1,347
|
|
|$
| 153,210
|
|$
| 160,649
|
|Comparable Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
| 269,168
|
|$
| 285,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes loss (gain) on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss (gain) on disposal of assets totaled $2.0 million, $(0.8) million, $3.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Includes results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|
|
|
|
|COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
| AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|(In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.28
|
|$
| 0.34
|
|Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted
|$
| 0.40
|
|$
| 0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 53,497
|
|$
| 65,056
|
|Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders
|$
| 75,431
|
|$
| 79,908
|
| 6,157
|
| 510
|
|Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B
common shares of ESH REIT
| 12,623
|
| 16,749
|
| 47,655
|
| 52,233
|
|Real estate depreciation and amortization
| 95,088
|
| 104,981
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
| (7,482)
|
| (8,880)
|
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders
| (14,882)
|
| (18,605)
|
| 99,827
|
| 108,919
|
|Funds from Operations
| 168,260
|
| 188,551
|
| -
|
| 1,184
|
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs
| -
|
| 1,621
|
| -
|
| (201)
|
|Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations
| -
|
| (274)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 99,827
|
|$
| 109,902
|
|Adjusted Funds from Operations
|$
| 168,260
|
|$
| 189,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.53
|
|$
| 0.58
|
|Adjusted Funds from Operations
per Paired Share - diluted
|$
| 0.89
|
|$
| 1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 188,813
|
| 190,183
|
|Weighted average Paired Shares
outstanding - diluted
| 188,695
|
| 190,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|
|
|
|
|COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME
|
|
|
|
| AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE
|FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
|(In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.28
|
|$
| 0.34
|
|Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted
|$
| 0.40
|
|$
| 0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 53,497
|
|$
| 65,056
|
|Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders
|$
| 75,431
|
|$
| 79,908
|
| 6,157
|
| 510
|
|Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B
common shares of ESH REIT
| 12,623
|
| 16,749
|
| 59,654
|
| 65,566
|
|Paired Share Income
| 88,054
|
| 96,657
|
| -
|
| 1,184
|
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs
| -
|
| 1,621
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| 43,600
|
| -
|
| -
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| (38,082)
|
| 1,857
|
| (349)
|
|Other expense (income) (1)
| 3,151
|
| 1,347
|
| (291)
|
| (142)
|
|Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income
| (493)
|
| (1,419)
|
|$
| 61,220
|
|$
| 66,259
|
|Adjusted Paired Share Income
|$
| 90,712
|
|$
| 103,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.32
|
|$
| 0.35
|
|Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share - diluted
|$
| 0.48
|
|$
| 0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 188,813
|
| 190,183
|
|Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding - diluted
| 188,695
|
| 190,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes loss (gain) on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with dispositions. Loss (gain) on disposal of assets totaled $2.0 million, $(0.8) million, $3.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively.
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA
|FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ADJUSTED) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK)
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Year Ended
|
|
|Year Ending December 31, 2019
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|(Outlook)
|
|(Adjusted) (1)
|
|
|Low
|
|High
|
|$
| 1,204,429
|
|Total revenues
|$
| 1,215,000
|
|$
| 1,230,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 211,756
|
|Net income
|$
| 183,015
|
|$
| 202,020
|
| 124,870
|
|Interest expense, net
| 120,000
|
| 120,000
|
| 42,076
|
|Income tax expense
| 37,485
|
| 38,480
|
| 209,329
|
|Depreciation and amortization
| 195,000
|
| 190,000
|
| 588,031
|
|EBITDA
| 535,500
|
| 550,500
|
| (21,422)
|
|Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned
for entirety of period presented
| -
|
| -
|
| 7,724
|
|Equity-based compensation
| 8,500
|
| 8,500
|
| 43,600
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| -
|
| (42,478)
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| -
|
| 2,860
|
|Other expense(2)
| 6,000
|
| 6,000
|
|$
| 578,315
|
|Comparable Adjusted EBITDA
|$
| 550,000
|
|$
| 565,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) 2018 results adjusted to reflect results of 552 hotels owned and operated for the full year ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
|COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME
| AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE
|FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ACTUAL) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK)
|(In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|
|
|Year Ending December 31, 2019
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|(Outlook)
|
|(Actual)
|
|
|Low
|
|High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 0.59
|
|Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted
|$
| 0.43
|
|$
| 0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 112,864
|
|Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders
|$
| 81,318
|
|$
| 90,888
|
| 98,876
|
|Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT
| 101,681
|
| 111,116
|
| 211,740
|
|Paired Share Income
| 182,999
|
| 202,004
|
| 1,621
|
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs
| -
|
| -
|
| 43,600
|
|Impairment of long-lived assets
| -
|
| -
|
| (42,478)
|
|Gain on sale of hotel properties
| -
|
| -
|
| 2,860
|
|Other expense (1)
| 6,000
|
| 6,000
|
| (937)
|
|Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income
| (1,020)
|
| (960)
|
|$
| 216,406
|
|Adjusted Paired Share Income
|$
| 187,979
|
|$
| 207,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 1.14
|
|Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share - diluted
|$
| 1.00
|
|$
| 1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 189,821
|
|Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding - diluted
| 188,695
|
| 188,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.
|
