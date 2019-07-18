Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call





CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq:STAY) (collectively the "Company"), announced today that it will release its second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



During the conference call, management will review the quarter's results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.aboutstay.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003

International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13692781

The playback will be accessible through August 14, 2019.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA") and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 628 hotels, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. ESA's subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 74 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

Source: Extended Stay America, Inc.