Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that members of the senior management team will present to the investment community and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Time: 12:50pm ET *

Location: Roosevelt Hotel, New York, NY

MicroCap Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Time: 10:30am ET

Location: Essex House, New York, NY

* A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

