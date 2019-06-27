Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 18





MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results for the period ended June 28, 2019 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 18, 2019. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company's business and financial results.



Event: Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Live Call: (866) 548-4713 or (323) 794-2093

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, July 25, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 9606673#.

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

