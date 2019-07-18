Exponent Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results





MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended June 28, 2019.

"Exponent delivered strong second quarter results with double digit growth in revenues and profits. As a result, we are increasing our financial outlook for the full year," commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Exponent is engaged by a diverse set of clients who continue to call on our interdisciplinary teams for integrated solutions to increasingly complex problems. During the quarter we saw increased demand for expertise in safety assessments and integrity management of electric utility infrastructure, as well as engineering and construction consulting for large international capital projects. Our human factors and product studies continue to empower clients with the insights necessary to improve user experience and technology performance. We are encouraged by these positive trends and believe they will support long-term growth."

"We remain committed to offering the most valuable scientific advice for our clients around complex technologies, health and the environment. Our reputation as an industry leader validates our model and we are confident in the future of the business," continued Dr. Corrigan.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 grew 11% to $106.5 million, as compared to $95.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues before reimbursements increased 11% to $100.3 million as compared to $90.0 million in the same period one year ago.

Net income and EBITDA1 increased 14% compared to the same period last year. Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $18.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. EBITDA1 was $29.6 million, as compared to $26.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Year to Date Financial Results

For the first half of 2019, total revenues increased approximately 7% to $205.5 million, as compared to $192.1 million in the same period of 2018. Revenues before reimbursements increased 7% to $193.7 million, as compared to $180.7 million in the same period one year ago.

Net income was $43.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first half of 2019, as compared to $38.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized in the first half of 2019 was $5.7 million as compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year.

Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent's consolidated tax rate was 16.2% in the first half of 2019, as compared to 18.2% for the same period last year.

EBITDA1 in the first half of 2019 increased 8% to $53.4 million, as compared to $49.4 million in the same period one year ago.

In the first half of 2019, Exponent distributed $16.9 million in dividends and closed the period with $194.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced a $0.16 quarterly dividend payment and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends.

Business Overview

Exponent's engineering and other scientific segment represented approximately 81% of the Company's second quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew approximately 13% in the quarter, as compared to last year. For the quarter, this segment had noteworthy performances in its human factors, materials sciences, thermal sciences, mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, structural engineering and construction consulting practices. The demand for Exponent's interdisciplinary solutions continues to grow as our clients deploy increasingly complex products and systems. These range from electric scooters to automated vehicles, from wearable electronics to electric utility systems, and from cardiovascular devices to liquefied natural gas facilities. The answers we provide range from what went wrong to how to make technologies safer and more reliable.

Exponent's environmental and health segment represented approximately 19% of the Company's second quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew approximately 7% in the quarter, as compared to last year. Within this segment, the chemical regulation and food safety, health sciences and environmental sciences practices continued to grow as Exponent's industry-leading scientists advised clients on the human health and environmental impacts of chemicals and new products.

Business Outlook

"Due to our strong second quarter results and positive momentum across the business, we are increasing our full year expectations for revenue and EBITDA1 margin. We continue to face a challenging year-over-year comparison from the conclusion of the large project in the third quarter of 2018. We now expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the high-single digits and EBITDA1 margin to be down 25 to 50 basis points as compared to 2018," commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Our unmatched team of engineers and scientists allows us to adapt quickly to evolving client needs. We continue to provide our clients with unparalleled expert advice, enabling them to deliver safer, healthier and environmentally sustainable products and systems," concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Footnotes

1 EBITDA is a non-­GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-­GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-­based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non­-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the measures to GAAP is set forth below.

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 100,263 $ 89,972 $ 193,664 $ 180,656 Reimbursements 6,243 5,649 11,873 11,422 Revenues 106,506 95,621 205,537 192,078 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 61,997 55,458 127,090 113,037 Other operating expenses 8,095 7,566 16,103 15,031 Reimbursable expenses 6,243 5,649 11,873 11,422 General and administrative expenses 5,348 4,470 9,894 8,512 81,683 73,143 164,960 148,002 Operating income 24,823 22,478 40,577 44,076 Other income Interest income, net 924 543 1,979 1,073 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 3,104 1,898 9,617 2,220 4,028 2,441 11,596 3,293 Income before income taxes 28,851 24,919 52,173 47,369 Income taxes 7,857 6,494 8,467 8,604 Net income $ 20,994 $ 18,425 $ 43,706 $ 38,765 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.83 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.81 $ 0.72 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 52,745 53,008 52,641 52,876 Diluted 53,872 54,195 53,849 54,111





EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 28, 2019 and December 28, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) June 28, December 28, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,452 $ 127,059 Short-term investments 90,022 81,495 Accounts receivable, net 129,735 105,814 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,452 12,244 Total current assets 334,661 326,612 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 56,112 46,103 Operating lease right-of-use asset 22,729 - Goodwill 8,607 8,607 Other assets 98,532 87,614 $ 520,641 $ 468,936 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,678 $ 12,283 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 58,910 76,855 Deferred revenues 8,550 9,166 Operating lease liability 5,746 - Total current liabilities 92,884 98,304 Other liabilities 66,237 55,256 Deferred rent - 1,467 Operating lease liability 17,668 - Total liabilities 176,789 155,027 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 66 66 Additional paid-in capital 240,930 227,283 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,574 ) (2,853 ) Retained earnings 362,959 342,024 Treasury stock, at cost (257,529 ) (252,611 ) Total stockholders' equity 343,852 313,909 $ 520,641 $ 468,936





EXPONENT, INC. EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) For the Quarters Ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 20,994 $ 18,425 $ 43,706 $ 38,765 Add back (subtract): Income taxes 7,857 6,494 8,467 8,604 Interest income, net (924 ) (543 ) (1,979 ) (1,073 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,642 1,594 3,232 3,149 EBITDA (1) 29,569 25,970 53,426 49,445 Stock-based compensation 4,010 3,744 9,741 10,033 EBITDAS (1) $ 33,579 $ 29,714 $ 63,167 $ 59,478 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

