Quantcast

Exponent Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended June 28, 2019.

"Exponent delivered strong second quarter results with double digit growth in revenues and profits. As a result, we are increasing our financial outlook for the full year," commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Exponent is engaged by a diverse set of clients who continue to call on our interdisciplinary teams for integrated solutions to increasingly complex problems. During the quarter we saw increased demand for expertise in safety assessments and integrity management of electric utility infrastructure, as well as engineering and construction consulting for large international capital projects. Our human factors and product studies continue to empower clients with the insights necessary to improve user experience and technology performance. We are encouraged by these positive trends and believe they will support long-term growth."

"We remain committed to offering the most valuable scientific advice for our clients around complex technologies, health and the environment. Our reputation as an industry leader validates our model and we are confident in the future of the business," continued Dr. Corrigan.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 grew 11% to $106.5 million, as compared to $95.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues before reimbursements increased 11% to $100.3 million as compared to $90.0 million in the same period one year ago.

Net income and EBITDA1 increased 14% compared to the same period last year. Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $18.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. EBITDA1 was $29.6 million, as compared to $26.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Year to Date Financial Results

For the first half of 2019, total revenues increased approximately 7% to $205.5 million, as compared to $192.1 million in the same period of 2018. Revenues before reimbursements increased 7% to $193.7 million, as compared to $180.7 million in the same period one year ago.

Net income was $43.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first half of 2019, as compared to $38.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized in the first half of 2019 was $5.7 million as compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year. 

Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent's consolidated tax rate was 16.2% in the first half of 2019, as compared to 18.2% for the same period last year.

EBITDA1 in the first half of 2019 increased 8% to $53.4 million, as compared to $49.4 million in the same period one year ago.

In the first half of 2019, Exponent distributed $16.9 million in dividends and closed the period with $194.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. 

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced a $0.16 quarterly dividend payment and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends.

Business Overview

Exponent's engineering and other scientific segment represented approximately 81% of the Company's second quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew approximately 13% in the quarter, as compared to last year. For the quarter, this segment had noteworthy performances in its human factors, materials sciences, thermal sciences, mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, structural engineering and construction consulting practices. The demand for Exponent's interdisciplinary solutions continues to grow as our clients deploy increasingly complex products and systems. These range from electric scooters to automated vehicles, from wearable electronics to electric utility systems, and from cardiovascular devices to liquefied natural gas facilities. The answers we provide range from what went wrong to how to make technologies safer and more reliable.

Exponent's environmental and health segment represented approximately 19% of the Company's second quarter net revenues. Net revenues in this segment grew approximately 7% in the quarter, as compared to last year. Within this segment, the chemical regulation and food safety, health sciences and environmental sciences practices continued to grow as Exponent's industry-leading scientists advised clients on the human health and environmental impacts of chemicals and new products.

Business Outlook

"Due to our strong second quarter results and positive momentum across the business, we are increasing our full year expectations for revenue and EBITDA1 margin. We continue to face a challenging year-over-year comparison from the conclusion of the large project in the third quarter of 2018. We now expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the high-single digits and EBITDA1 margin to be down 25 to 50 basis points as compared to 2018," commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Our unmatched team of engineers and scientists allows us to adapt quickly to evolving client needs. We continue to provide our clients with unparalleled expert advice, enabling them to deliver safer, healthier and environmentally sustainable products and systems," concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Today's Conference Call Information

Exponent will discuss its financial results in more detail on a conference call today, Thursday, July 18, 2019, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The audio of the conference call is available by dialing (866) 548-4713 or (323) 794-2093. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.exponent.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the call will also be available on the Exponent website, or by dialing (888) 203­-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 9606673#.

Footnotes

1 EBITDA is a non-­GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-­GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-­based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non­-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.  A reconciliation of the measures to GAAP is set forth below.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's inter-disciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656­-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-­looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in general and industry specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10­K under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

 
EXPONENT, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Quarters Ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
       
   Quarter Ended     Six Months Ended 
   June 28,     June 29,     June 28,     June 29, 
    2019      2018      2019      2018  
               
Revenues              
  Revenues before reimbursements $   100,263   $   89,972   $   193,664   $   180,656  
  Reimbursements      6,243       5,649       11,873       11,422  
                   
    Revenues      106,506       95,621       205,537       192,078  
                   
Operating expenses              
  Compensation and related expenses      61,997       55,458       127,090       113,037  
  Other operating expenses     8,095       7,566       16,103       15,031  
  Reimbursable expenses     6,243       5,649       11,873       11,422  
  General and administrative expenses      5,348       4,470       9,894       8,512  
                   
          81,683       73,143       164,960       148,002  
                   
    Operating income      24,823       22,478       40,577       44,076  
                   
Other income               
  Interest income, net     924       543       1,979       1,073  
  Miscellaneous income (expense), net     3,104       1,898       9,617       2,220  
          4,028       2,441       11,596       3,293  
                   
    Income before income taxes     28,851       24,919       52,173       47,369  
                   
Income taxes     7,857       6,494       8,467       8,604  
                   
                   
    Net income  $   20,994   $   18,425   $   43,706   $   38,765  
                   
                   
Net income per share:              
  Basic $   0.40   $   0.35   $   0.83   $   0.73  
  Diluted $   0.39   $   0.34   $   0.81   $   0.72  
                   
Shares used in per share computations:              
  Basic     52,745       53,008       52,641       52,876  
  Diluted     53,872       54,195       53,849       54,111  
                   



EXPONENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 28, 2019 and December 28, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
             
             
         June 28,     December 28, 
          2019       2018  
      Assets      
Current assets:       
  Cash and cash equivalents $   104,452     $   127,059  
  Short-term investments     90,022         81,495  
  Accounts receivable, net     129,735         105,814  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets     10,452         12,244  
    Total current assets     334,661         326,612  
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net     56,112         46,103  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     22,729         -   
Goodwill      8,607         8,607  
Other assets      98,532         87,614  
        $   520,641     $   468,936  
             
      Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $   19,678     $   12,283  
  Accrued payroll and employee benefits     58,910         76,855  
  Deferred revenues     8,550         9,166  
  Operating lease liability     5,746         -   
    Total current liabilities     92,884         98,304  
Other liabilities      66,237         55,256  
Deferred rent      -          1,467  
Operating lease liability     17,668         -   
    Total liabilities     176,789         155,027  
             
Stockholders' equity:      
  Common stock     66         66  
  Additional paid-in capital     240,930         227,283  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,574 )       (2,853 )
  Retained earnings     362,959         342,024  
  Treasury stock, at cost     (257,529 )       (252,611 )
      Total stockholders' equity     343,852         313,909  
        $   520,641     $   468,936  
             



EXPONENT, INC. 
EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) 
For the Quarters Ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
                   
           
       Quarter Ended     Six Months Ended 
       June 28,     June 29,     June 28,     June 29, 
        2019       2018       2019       2018  
                   
Net Income $   20,994     $   18,425     $   43,706     $   38,765  
                   
Add back (subtract):              
                   
  Income taxes     7,857         6,494         8,467         8,604  
  Interest income, net     (924 )       (543 )       (1,979 )       (1,073 )
  Depreciation and amortization     1,642         1,594         3,232         3,149  
                   
    EBITDA (1)     29,569         25,970         53,426         49,445  
                   
  Stock-based compensation     4,010         3,744         9,741         10,033  
                   
    EBITDAS (1) $   33,579     $   29,714     $   63,167     $   59,478  
                   
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization.  EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation.  The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures.  Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results.  Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
 

Source: Exponent, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EXPO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar