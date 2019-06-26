Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System



Advancing your game while enhancing whole home WiFi coverage has never been so simple

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products to advance online gameplay is introducing the availability of the first Nighthawk® Pro Gaming Mesh WiFi system (XRM570). Gamers everywhere will benefit from the freedom to game and stream wherever they please with the powerful tri-band mesh extender technology, along with state-of-the-art DumaOS gaming software, which work together to minimize ping, reduce lag, and enhance the online gaming experience while simultaneously extending broadband WiFi throughout the entire home.



The Nighthawk® Pro Gaming Mesh WiFi System (XRM570) is comprised of two components, a Nighthawk Mesh EX7700 Tri-band WiFi extender and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi router delivering a whole home WiFi network for seamless streaming and roaming. Available now from NETGEAR.com for $399.99 USD.





The Nighthawk® Pro Gaming Mesh WiFi System (XRM570) is comprised of two components, a Nighthawk Mesh EX7700 Tri-band WiFi extender and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi router, which come pre-paired out of the box for quick set up, to deliver a whole home WiFi network for seamless streaming and roaming.

This new mesh WiFi system for gamers includes a pre-paired Nighthawk Mesh extender to provide high-performance WiFi throughout your home. With Nighthawk Mesh Extender rapid set up, simply plug it in and experience whole home seamless WiFi coverage, with one network name. The tri-band mesh extender enables faster WiFi speeds than traditional extenders by providing a dedicated back channel for high-speed data flow and a Smart Roaming feature which intelligently connects your mobile devices to fast WiFi as you roam around the home with seamless 4K video streaming, web surfing and more.

The dual-band WiFi router in the XRM570 system has a dual-core 1.7GHz processor, perfect for gaming as well as for HD streaming, and includes the award-winning NPG DumaOS Gaming Dashboard to enable features such as Geo Filtering, Hybrid VPN, Quality of Service (QoS), and Network Monitoring. The entire Nighthawk Pro Gaming line up is designed to reduce lag during online gameplay and prioritizes bandwidth by device to eliminate congestion while protecting your connection with VPN.

"Gamers around the world have been applauding the benefits of the award-winning Nighthawk Pro Gaming routers. And now, customers no longer have to choose between whole home coverage or specialized gaming features," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. "The new Nighthawk Pro Gaming Mesh WiFi system addresses the concerns of a modern household while also addressing the specific needs of the gamer and keeping every member of the household happily connected."

This new Nighthawk Mesh bundle is a great fit for larger homes with numerous connected devices. With both the router and the extender, wired connections can be provided where needed, for example both the gaming console located in a living room, as well a gaming PC on the second floor via the mesh extender can benefit from being networked with an Ethernet connection. Best of all, you will have full control to configure your gaming network with the amazing DumaOS.

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming Mesh WiFi System is managed by the free Nighthawk app, and will extend reliable WiFi throughout the home and will deliver up to 100% faster WiFi speeds than traditional extenders. The XRM570 is compatible with your favorite gaming systems, including PC, Xbox®, PlayStation®, Nintendo® Switch, and more.

Pricing and Availability:

The XRM570 Nighthawk® Pro Gaming WiFi Router & Mesh WiFi System is available for now from NETGEAR.com and through authorized resellers, ecommerce sites, and major retailers, at an MSRP of $399.99 (USD).

Find, Friend and Follow ~ Nighthawk Pro Gaming:

Facebook: @NighthawkProGaming

Twitter: @NETGEARgaming

Reddit: /r/nighthawkprogaming

Instagram: @nighthawkprogaming

Twitch.TV: NighthawkProGaming

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (Wi-Fi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which they are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 23,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 22,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on Twitter, Facebook and our blog.

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

U.S. Media Contact:

Taranom Kazempour (408) 890-3271, TKazempour@netgear.com

Nathan Papadopulos (408) 890-8339, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com

U.S. Customer Inquiries: (888) NETGEAR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/166d268e-4894-4d60-b1b1-57924f6d35c4

Source: NETGEAR