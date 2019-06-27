eXp World Holdings Names Mitch Robinson as Chief Marketing Officer





BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, today named Mitch Robinson as Chief Marketing Officer. In this expanded role, he will continue to lead and advise eXp Realty marketing and communications, while also focusing on other initiatives of eXp World Holdings, including affiliated services, international expansion and VirBELA, a virtual environment for communication and collaboration.



"I love being part of a smart team that works to improve the experience for our agents every minute of the day. That mission never ends, but, as we grow, the opportunity to be part of other current and future efforts is exciting," said Robinson.

"We have a great leadership team in place and Mitch has been an integral part of building the company through its rapid growth. Every time we have the opportunity to promote someone at eXp, it is a clear indication of the depth and leadership we have in our company," said eXp World Holdings CFO Jeff Whiteside. "As an experienced leader, he has a clear vision for the future of marketing and I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship."

Robinson joined the eXp Realty leadership team in April 2017. Prior, he was an early employee at Expedia before joining Zillow. As the leader of Zillow's trade marketing team, he spearheaded marketing initiatives working with real estate agents, brokers, MLSs, rental professionals and builders.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPI) owns eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform and eXp World Marketplace.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.expworldholdings.com.

