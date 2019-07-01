eXp World Holdings Joins the Russell 2000 Index





BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, today announced that the company's common stock was added to the Russell 2000 Index after the market closed on Friday, June 28, 2019.



"We are pleased to join the Russell 2000 Index, which represents the next step in the evolution of our company from a visibility perspective," said Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman and Founder of eXp World Holdings. "Inclusion in the Index is a reflection of the strong growth, execution and performance that characterizes eXp World Holdings."

The Russell 2000 is a capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the 2000 largest publicly held companies in the United States. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines membership for its equity indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Indexes provided by FTSE Russell are widely used by investment professionals for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell US Indexes.

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) houses eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform and eXp World Marketplace.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

