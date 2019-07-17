eXp Realty Surpasses 500 Agents Across Canada, Opens in Quebec





BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPI) today announced it has surpassed 500 agents across Canada and is now open for business in Quebec, Canada. eXp Realty now operates in five Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.



eXp Realty is expanding to Quebec under the leadership of Provincial Administrative Broker Donna Dalonzo. A Quebec native with more than 20 years of experience in real estate, Dalonzo will lead eXp Realty's expansion and brokerage operations in Quebec.

"eXp Realty in Canada is growing faster than we ever imagined and I am thankful for the more than 500 Canadian agents and brokers who chose to build their future with eXp," said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Stevens. "We also are thrilled to continue our expansion across Canada and open in Quebec under Donna's leadership. She is well known for building positive relationships with real estate brokers and helping brokers grow their business. We also have an exceptional local team in place to support eXp Realty agents as they serve buyers and sellers across the entire province. The interest in eXp Realty from Quebec brokers has been amazing and we are excited to bring this opportunity to local real estate professionals."

eXp Realty offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its brokers grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 20,000 agents and brokers. By the end of summer, the company will operate in seven Canadian provinces, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Realty broker, please visit join.exprealty.com, or email Quebec brokerage operations at info@expquebec.com.

