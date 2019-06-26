eXp Realty Announces June ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced 40 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019 are as follows:
- Jason Arcuri, Connecticut
- Jamie Batte, Oregon and Washington
- Daniel Beer, California
- Jeanette Bell, Missouri
- Mike Blake, Michigan
- Robbie Breaux, Louisiana
- Kent Brenneman, Indiana
- Colin Cameron, Pennsylvania
- Vickie Coleman, Virginia
- Brian Danney, California
- Angelo DePaola, Alabama and Florida
- Monica Diaz, California
- Derek P. Donatelli, Pennsylvania
- Laura Dupree, Louisiana
- Walter Ferrero, Florida
- Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska
- Aileen Fountain, Alabama
- David and Monica Fry, Minnesota
- Jeffrey and Renee Funk, Florida
- Randy Gammo, Michigan
- Benjamin Gentile, Illinois and Wisconsin
- Tiffany Gelzinis, Virginia
- Dina Hogg, Arizona
- Ryan Keeton, Kentucky
- Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota
- Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana
- Patricia Kiteke, British Columbia
- Shelley Johnson and Craig LePage, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Heather Littrell, North Carolina
- Paul Locatelli, California
- Timothy Macy, Texas
- Nate Molter, California
- Jenny Palm, Louisiana
- Ally Puentes, Oregon
- Tomasz Racult, New York
- Scott and Amy Ryan, California
- LuAnn Shikasho, California
- Vanna Siackhasone, Alaska
- Lisa Tran, North Carolina
- Mark Zawaideh, Michigan
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exprealty.com.
