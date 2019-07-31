eXp Realty Announces July ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced 49 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2019 are as follows:
- Lori Adamson, Arizona
- Mario Baez, Texas
- Kelly Broaddus, Arizona
- Erin Catron, Oklahoma
- Tina Caul, North Carolina
- Mickey Cavazos, Texas
- Amy Chance, Texas
- Tina Cheung, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia
- Jeffrey Chubb, Massachusetts
- Steven Croy, Florida
- Shaughnessy Dusling, New York
- Sheila Fejeran, Texas
- Jo Ferraro, Wisconsin
- Maic and Renee Friedrich, California
- Fabian Gammo, Michigan
- Andrew Gaydosh, Ohio and Indiana
- Heidi Hines, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Harriet and Mike Hinson, Georgia
- Darren James, Louisiana
- Kristi Jencks, Arizona
- Jeremy Knight, Texas
- Tina Kraft, North Dakota and Minnesota
- Don Lawyer, Texas
- Jesse Loader, Alberta
- Basil Malouf, Georgia
- Shannon Marti, Minnesota
- Pamela L Martin, Virginia
- Ryan Matthews, Texas
- Todd G McCabe, Oregon
- Michael Meagher, Texas
- Jason Lin Mitchell, Hawaii and Texas
- Kevin Mullaney, New Mexico
- Albert Ngai, New Jersey
- Ralph Dominic Nudi, Wisconsin
- Elizabeth Page-Kramer, Delaware and Maryland
- Parker H. Pemberton, Minnesota
- Richard Peter Petrone, Colorado
- Brant Phillips, Texas
- Kyle Robinson, Iowa and Illinois
- Todd Schroth, Florida
- Jeffrey Selvoski, Pennsylvania
- Kunal Seth, Texas
- Kevin Shaner, Pennsylvania
- Andrew and Bridget Shelton, South Carolina
- Kirby Smith, Texas
- Ryan Tollefsen, Alaska, Arizona and Washington
- Joseph Trujillo, California
- Sandra West, North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota
- Dave Zajdzinski, Arizona
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exprealty.com.
