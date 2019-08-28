eXp Realty Announces August ICON Agents



Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced that 78 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019 are as follows:

Efmorfia Apostolis, Arizona

Madhu Baker, Ontario

Matt and Renée Beaver, Texas

Kinan Beck, Texas

Rob Bell, Missouri

Derek Brandenburg, North Dakota and Minnesota

Tyler Bundy, Nebraska

Jennifer Burns, Louisiana

Nathan Lee Butcher, California

Pete Carpenter, Alaska

Andrew Childers, North Carolina

Angie Cody, Tennessee

Andrea and Bryan Crouch, Arizona

Maria DelRosario Cruz, Kentucky

Judith de la Cruz, North Carolina

Thomas DeCarlo, Massachusetts

Brian deDiego, California

Douglas J. DeGroot, Florida

Keith Duble, Texas

Danny Duvall, Ohio

Tracy Ellis, Missouri

Deana Fawcett, British Columbia

Ali Haghgoo, Maryland and Pennsylvania

Jack Louis Hamilton Jr., North Carolina and South Carolina

Kathy Hansen, Colorado

Janette Friend-Harrington and Doug Harrington, Texas

Seth Hellinga, Iowa and Minnesota

Michael Brian Higdon, Kentucky

Kate Howard, Iowa and Illinois

Alexis Hughes and Angel Trombly, North Carolina and South Carolina

Tierny Jordan, Texas

Kevin Kauffman, Arizona

Nathan King, California

Stacey and Jim Lambright, Ohio

Regan Laughlin, South Dakota

James William Lee, California

Joe Mayol, California

Rod McIntosh, California

Darren Miller, Tennessee and Georgia

Matt Mittelstadt, Texas

Mike & Sharon Murphy, Minnesota

Claudia S.Nelson, Virginia

Chris Nordella, California

Esmir Omerovic, New York

Sean N. Bates, Florida

Tammy Pack, Texas

Mark Peebles, Ohio

AJ Pettersen, Minnesota

Jason and Jennifer Phipps, Washington

Cynthia Porpora, Florida

Pamela Potoczek, Indiana, Florida and Illinois

Jake Rockwell, Oregon and Hawaii

Mary L. Rodriguez, Texas

Deborah Ronayne, Michigan

Jeff Rose, New Mexico

Heidi Rose, Oklahoma

Simone Rousseau, Alberta

Svetlana Sheinina, Massachusetts

Jeffrey Sibbach, Arizona

Klaus Sinn, Florida

Jeremy Smith, Texas

Matt Smith, Missouri

Robert Snyder, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Amy and Eric Steinhoff, Maryland

Anne Stewart, Oregon

Todd Stewart Taliaferro, Michigan

Tom Tamrack, South Carolina and North Carolina

Farris Emile Tarazi II, California

BJ Thornburg, Virginia

Jason and Veronica VanZant, Nevada

Ken Varilek, Pennsylvania

Jason Veenstra, Michigan

Michelle "Missy" Walden, Virginia

Jennifer Wehner, Arizona

Kyle Whissel, California

Gay Streater Young, Tennessee and Mississippi

JC Young, Texas

Brittany Elizabeth Zapitz, Florida

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

