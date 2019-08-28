eXp Realty Announces August ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced that 78 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019 are as follows:
- Efmorfia Apostolis, Arizona
- Madhu Baker, Ontario
- Matt and Renée Beaver, Texas
- Kinan Beck, Texas
- Rob Bell, Missouri
- Derek Brandenburg, North Dakota and Minnesota
- Tyler Bundy, Nebraska
- Jennifer Burns, Louisiana
- Nathan Lee Butcher, California
- Pete Carpenter, Alaska
- Andrew Childers, North Carolina
- Angie Cody, Tennessee
- Andrea and Bryan Crouch, Arizona
- Maria DelRosario Cruz, Kentucky
- Judith de la Cruz, North Carolina
- Thomas DeCarlo, Massachusetts
- Brian deDiego, California
- Douglas J. DeGroot, Florida
- Keith Duble, Texas
- Danny Duvall, Ohio
- Tracy Ellis, Missouri
- Deana Fawcett, British Columbia
- Ali Haghgoo, Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Jack Louis Hamilton Jr., North Carolina and South Carolina
- Kathy Hansen, Colorado
- Janette Friend-Harrington and Doug Harrington, Texas
- Seth Hellinga, Iowa and Minnesota
- Michael Brian Higdon, Kentucky
- Kate Howard, Iowa and Illinois
- Alexis Hughes and Angel Trombly, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Tierny Jordan, Texas
- Kevin Kauffman, Arizona
- Nathan King, California
- Stacey and Jim Lambright, Ohio
- Regan Laughlin, South Dakota
- James William Lee, California
- Joe Mayol, California
- Rod McIntosh, California
- Darren Miller, Tennessee and Georgia
- Matt Mittelstadt, Texas
- Mike & Sharon Murphy, Minnesota
- Claudia S.Nelson, Virginia
- Chris Nordella, California
- Esmir Omerovic, New York
- Sean N. Bates, Florida
- Tammy Pack, Texas
- Mark Peebles, Ohio
- AJ Pettersen, Minnesota
- Jason and Jennifer Phipps, Washington
- Cynthia Porpora, Florida
- Pamela Potoczek, Indiana, Florida and Illinois
- Jake Rockwell, Oregon and Hawaii
- Mary L. Rodriguez, Texas
- Deborah Ronayne, Michigan
- Jeff Rose, New Mexico
- Heidi Rose, Oklahoma
- Simone Rousseau, Alberta
- Svetlana Sheinina, Massachusetts
- Jeffrey Sibbach, Arizona
- Klaus Sinn, Florida
- Jeremy Smith, Texas
- Matt Smith, Missouri
- Robert Snyder, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Amy and Eric Steinhoff, Maryland
- Anne Stewart, Oregon
- Todd Stewart Taliaferro, Michigan
- Tom Tamrack, South Carolina and North Carolina
- Farris Emile Tarazi II, California
- BJ Thornburg, Virginia
- Jason and Veronica VanZant, Nevada
- Ken Varilek, Pennsylvania
- Jason Veenstra, Michigan
- Michelle "Missy" Walden, Virginia
- Jennifer Wehner, Arizona
- Kyle Whissel, California
- Gay Streater Young, Tennessee and Mississippi
- JC Young, Texas
- Brittany Elizabeth Zapitz, Florida
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
