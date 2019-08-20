EXMceuticals Inc. appoints cannabis industry leader Tripp Keber as Strategic Advisor to the Board





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) (FSE: A2PAW2) (the "Company" or "EXM"), a cultivator and producer of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients, for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, therapeutical and cosmetic industries, is proud to announce it has appointed Tripp Keber to the new role of Strategic Advisor to the Board, effective immediately.



Mr. Keber will work closely with the Board of Directors and existing executive management team to assist with the future development of the company, bringing his significant professional experience and connectivity totalling more than a decade within the industrial cannabis, cannabinoid ingredients and hemp industries.

Prior to joining EXM, he was the co-founder and former CEO of Dixie Brands, Inc., a premium cannabis infused product company. Dixie is known worldwide for its namesake cannabis-infused beverages, Dixie Elixirs, Aceso and Therabis, Dixie's human and pet CBD wellness brand platforms respectively, as well as hundreds of other cannabis products.

Mr. Keber has also served as a Director for several cannabis industry organizations, including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the Marijuana Policy Project, and the National Association of Cannabis Businesses. He has also held many senior and C-level positions in realty, communications and other industries.

"Tripp is widely considered one of the most prominent and well-known business leaders in the cannabis industry and is recognized as an established branding expert in the medical cannabis spaces. We are thrilled to announce he will be joining the EXM team," said Jonathan Summers, Chairman of EXM and adds: "In his role as Strategic Advisor to the Board, Tripp will assist with the development of EXM's overall strategy, help to grow our strong R&D activities, contribute to cultivate relationships to enhance our market footprint, the development of EXM's products, as well as coordinate our go to market strategy. Tripp already has a strong track record of actually delivering results and should set EXM apart from the significant number of CPG companies that are trying to build CBD businesses and wellness brands; whereas."

Tripp Keber added, "I have spent the past two years evaluating companies across the globe that have a unique and compelling business plan as well as strong management team to back it up. EXM represents a ‘best of breed' player in the industrial cannabinoid ingredients and hemp space and I am incredibly honoured to have the privilege of advising the Board."

"Cultivators, processors and product manufacturers will only survive in what is becoming a highly competitive global market if they can scale operations significantly as well as innovate. Cost efficiency and strong R&D initiatives will be key. In my opinion EXM will not only survive but could be a dominant player in the market," he went on to say.

ABOUT EXMCEUTICALS

EXM's activities are focused on the sustainable cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and the production of high-grade ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international markets.

Through its subsidiary, Prime Ranchers Limited, EXM is able to cultivate and process cannabis in Uganda at an industrial scale. The Uganda processing facilities are installed and will produce and export pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic grade cannabis ingredients.

EXM owns a provisional license in Malawi enabling the cultivation of 50Ha of Cannabis and is in the process of obtaining a full license, in partnership with a large local agro producer. Please see previous press releases for more detailed information on EXM Malawi activities.

EXM, through its subsidiary and in-country partner, holds the rights to a cannabis license in the Kuba Kingdom, Mweka, Kasai Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the rights to a land concession for the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and processing and export of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients.

EXM has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in Ethiopia, Zambia, Eswatini and Burundi, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of psychotropic and non-psychotropic cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) encompassing a free trade zone, for which EXM has already obtain land rights over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in the Amhara region.

