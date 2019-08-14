EXL Recognized for Innovation and Client References in IAOP's Best of the Global Outsourcing 100®



NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it was named to the leader's list of IAOP's Best of the Global Outsourcing 100®. In the report, IAOP also named EXL among the "best of the best" in multiple categories, including customer references, innovation and corporate social responsibility.



"We're excited to be recognized again by IAOP in its list of Best Global Outsourcing Leaders," said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. "We're especially proud to be noted for our customer references and innovation, which highlight our approaches to client partnership, co-creation and capability development. Our recognition for corporate social responsibility underscores our global commitment to programs that help to positively transform our communities."

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and hard work of the outsourcing industry's best companies," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "I congratulate EXL for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100. Appearing on this list multiple times through the years, EXL is also among the highest-rated companies in customer references, innovation, corporate social responsibility."

This year marked the 10th anniversary of IAOP's Best of the Global Outsourcing 100® list. For more information about the report, click here.

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.

EXL ( EXLS ) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL's proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 30,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

