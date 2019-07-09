EXL Named Among Fastest Growing BPO Providers in Gartner's "Market Share Analysis: Business Process Outsourcing, Worldwide, 2018"



NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it was named among the fastest growing service providers in the Gartner report, "Market Share Analysis: Business Process Outsourcing, Worldwide, 2018."



In the report, analysts Cathy Tornbohm and Dean Blackmore note that "the BPO market grew in aggregate from $149.6 billion to $154.5 billion in 2018, with an annual growth rate of 3.3% in U.S. dollars." EXL is #14 on their list of the 25 Fastest-Growing BPO Providers' Annual Growth Rate, 2018, with an annual growth rate of 15.8%.1

"We're pleased to be named to Gartner's Market Share Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing," said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. "Our differentiated strategy and approach to transformation called Digital Intelligence is founded on our ability to create context through the combination of domain and data, and orchestrate human talent with technological capabilities in order to deliver superior business outcomes for our clients."

1Gartner"Market Share Analysis: Business Process Outsourcing, Worldwide, 2018," Cathy Tornbohm, Dean Blackmore, 22 April 2019.

