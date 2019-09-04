EXL enhances its Digital Intelligence Solution Center with Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) CoE in Partnership with Automation Anywhere





NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced the accreditation of its Digital Intelligence Solution Center with Intelligent Process Automation Center of Excellence capability by Automation Anywhere, leading enterprise Robotics Process Automation (RPA) provider.



"EXL combines domain expertise with its proprietary digital technologies and digital partnership ecosystem capabilities to orchestrate domain-centric digital solutions that solve key challenges in our clients' industries," said Baljinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Digital Transformation and CIO, EXL. "The IPA Center of Excellence further contributes to our digital solutions suite and enables our clients to achieve practical business transformation outcomes by leveraging a digital workforce and intelligent automation."

EXL's Digital Intelligence Solution Center leverages its proprietary digital transformation framework to blueprint, design, deliver and manage industry domain specific digital solutions using cognitive automation, advanced analytics, AI and other digital technologies.

"EXL is one of the key global partners for Automation Anywhere and we are excited to aid in its strategy of providing their clients with rapidly evolving digital transformation," said Anubhav Saxena, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships, Strategy and Operations at Automation Anywhere. "EXL's CoE, along with its strong industry domain knowledge and proprietary digital methodologies, provides the digital transformation expertise necessary for clients to scale and succeed in their intelligent automation initiatives."

