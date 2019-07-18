Exela's Banking and Financial Solutions Suite Recognized by Everest Group

Company receives Major Contender designation in multiple PEAK Matrix™ reports

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela") (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation ("BPA") leader across numerous industries, continues to receive industry recognition, as it was recently named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Service Providers 2019 and Banking BPO Digital Capability Platform (DCP) Service Providers 2019. According to Everest Group, an industry-leading consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business process, and engineering, Exela's Banking and Financial Solutions (BFS) suite accelerates digital transformation through a host of solution components, across Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Record-to-Report (R2R).



Exela's comprehensive, unified BFS suite provides a fully interoperable set of applications that can help organizations reduce friction in workflows by eliminating siloed systems and introducing one system of record. The suite enables financial services companies to streamline transactions, simplify payment processing, and offers enhanced visibility and control throughout the revenue cycle. Everest Group noted that the flexibility in Exela's offering, hosted in a hybrid cloud and on-premise environment, makes for a cost-effective, simple to adopt solution.

"Both of these recognitions reflect how Exela's solutions are helping customers advance their digitization strategies in the most secure, automated and simple way possible," said Cisco Liquido, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy, Americas. "The report reflects on Exela's leadership position in the market and its broad portfolio of software and service solutions."

Analyst quote from Manu Aggarwal, Practice Director:

"Much of the banking industry did not foresee the tremendous shift in consumer behavior that occurred with the growing prevalence of technology. Most banks ended up jumping onto the digital bandwagon without a clearly defined vision adopting a piece-meal approach to join the digital race. The industry needs a more holistic approach to digital capabilities bringing together automation, insights, and customer interaction to reap the true benefits of digital banking. Exela's offerings across payment processing, robotic process automation, and business intelligence help banks overcome their day-to-day operational challenges and optimize costs."

View a summary of both reports on the Exela website and visit the Everest Group website to learn more about the PEAK Matrix assessments.

About Us

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

