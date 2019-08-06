Evolving Systems Launches the Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite



An end-to-end solution that will streamline resource management and improve sales effectiveness for mobile operators worldwide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, has announced the launch of its Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite.



With universally growing demand for mobile services, the Suite is designed to help mobile operators to cost effectively grow their businesses by managing the (e)SIM lifecycle end-to-end. New technologies (eSIM in particular) are adding complexity to legacy infrastructure with the result that managing resources and driving sales has become challenging. Evolving Systems' new offering directly tackles this problem.

The Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite is an integrated suite that will help mobile operators streamline network optimization and SIM logistics processes, while driving net new sales through digitalized opportunities and subscriber interactions. The suite is comprised of four component parts:

Total Number Management (TNM) - enables mobile operators to manage numbers and related resources through a single data repository.

Smart Dealer (SD) - allows mobile operators to create a truly flexible salesforce to help promote their products and services and provide a first class mobile subscriber experience.

Intelligent Remote Provisioning (IRP) - a modular approach enabling mobile operators to sell any product in any channel with unprecedented scope for personalization.

Tertio® Service Activation (TSA) - the industry leading platform for service activation and verification.

Said Eric Hatton, SVP, Evolving Systems: "With the Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite, Evolving Systems is enabling mobile operators to achieve increased revenues while addressing the need to streamline operations. We are providing solutions for the entire lifecycle of the (e)SIM and Subscriber; from resource management, purchasing and distribution, through to sales, activation, upsell, retention and then recycling. This holistic offering addresses the challenges faced by mobile operators in what is becoming a very aggressive market across the globe."

Matthew Stecker, CEO of Evolving Systems, added: "We're delighted to launch this new, integrated and forward-looking suite of products in a challenging but critical area of the CSP's business, one that directly affects the bottom line. The (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite also represents the progressive thinking and product design that characterizes the new Evolving Systems."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

