Evolus to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Event:

Format:

Date:

Time:

Location: Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

10:15am ET

The Westin Copley Place, Boston Event:

Format:

Date:

Time:

Location: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

Monday, September 9, 2019

1:20pm ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

Audio webcasts of Evolus' fireside chats at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus' website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investors Contacts:

Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus, Inc.

Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +1-949-284-4559

Email: IR@Evolus.com

Media Contacts:

Crystal Muilenburg, Evolus, Inc.

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +1-949-284-4506

Email: media@evolus.com

Source: Evolus