Evolus Announces Successful Completion of the Jeuveau® Experience Treatment (J.E.T) Program





Jeuveau® Achieves Number Three Unit Share Position1 in the U.S. Within 90 Days of Launch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced the company has successfully completed the J.E.T. Program and achieved the number three unit share position for Jeuveau® in the United States.



"The combination of our investment in the J.E.T. program, digital platform and highly skilled sales force has enabled us to quickly establish a significant footprint in an established market. Within 90 days of launch, we achieved the number three market position in the U.S., ahead of expectations, and remain highly confident in our ability to achieve the number two U.S. market position within 24 months of launch," said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results would not have been possible without the support of our aesthetic customers who completed the J.E.T. program and purchased Jeuveau® since we launched the product in May."

J.E.T shipments are now complete and key highlights from the program include2:

More than 5,400 accounts enrolled in J.E.T. and a majority of revenue has come from accounts that completed J.E.T.

Over 28,000 consumers completed J.E.T. surveys and approximately 25% of J.E.T. patients were neurotoxin naïve 3 , indicating market expansion potential.

, indicating market expansion potential. High rates of satisfaction amongst patients treated with Jeuveau® at day 90, plus a high willingness to continue with Jeuveau® and refer it to a friend.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words "plans," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "continue," or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's market expansion potential of Jeuveau®. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include uncertainties associated with the success of the launch of Jeuveau®, including customer and consumer adoption of the product, competition and market dynamics, our ongoing legal proceedings and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau® and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019 and August 12, 2019, respectively, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Evolus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If the company does update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that the company will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Evolus' volume market share in Guidepoint Data's U.S. Neurotoxin industry Tracker in July 2019

Evolus J.E.T. patient survey results as of August 30, 2019

Naïve patients are defined as those that have never received an aesthetic neurotoxin treatment or those who have not received a treatment in over two years.

