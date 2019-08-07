EVO Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), effective January 1, 2019, reported revenue was $122.5 million, compared to $140.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted revenue for the second quarter was $150.0 million, compared to $140.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 6%. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted revenue grew 9%. On a GAAP basis for the second quarter, net income was $3.8 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $39.3 million for the quarter, compared to $37.0 million in the prior year. On a currency-neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 9% over the prior year.



"In the second quarter, EVO delivered strong top and bottom line growth in our North American and European segments," stated James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. "We announced a new 10-year, exclusive joint venture with Bci in Chile to expand our distribution further into Latin America. We also continued to develop our tech-enabled capabilities in our international markets, such as Mexico, Spain, and Ireland, to complement our strong bank referral channels. We are pleased with our business and financial performance in the second quarter and the first half of the year. As a result of this performance, we are maintaining our previously stated guidance for 2019."

Conference call

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the accompanying earnings conference call contain statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will" and similar expressions. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations, taking into account the information currently available to us and are not guarantees of future results or performance. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to anticipate and respond to changing industry trends; substantial and increasingly intense competition; changes in the competitive landscape; effects of global economic, political and other conditions; compliance with governmental regulations and legal obligations; cybersecurity and technological risks; system failures and software defects; quality of products and services; risks associated with acquisitions; consolidation in the banking and payment services industries; customer and partner attrition; chargebacks and fraud; third-party vendor performance; merchant and partner relationships; risk management; economic impact on smaller merchants; reputation risks; seasonality and volatility; personnel retention; international operations risks; card industry developments; card network fees and compliance; foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; indebtedness and capital raising; LIBOR changes; credit facility restrictions; intellectual property protection; regulatory compliance and changes; tax regulations; legal proceedings; organizational structure and governance matters; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by the cautionary factors listed above, among others. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, not listed above, could also cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP financial measures

EVO Payments, Inc. has supplemented revenue, segment profit, net income/(loss) and earnings per share information determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these and other measures on an adjusted basis in this release to assist with evaluating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such measures may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. Management uses these adjusted financial performance measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. The Company believes that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's ongoing underlying operating performance and enhance the overall understanding of the financial performance of the Company's core business by presenting the Company's results without giving effect to equity-based compensation, costs related to restructuring transactions, acquisition costs and other transitionary costs, and after giving pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate following its Up-C reorganization, This release also contains information on various financial measures presented on a currency-neutral basis. The Company believes these currency-neutral measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's performance without taking into account fluctuations caused by currency exchange rates in the non-U.S. jurisdictions where the Company operates. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. The Company also presents adjustments to its reported segment profit in this release. Segment profit is adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation and transition, acquisition-related and integration costs.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure presented in this release. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release because it is a key metric used by the Company's management and board of directors to assess the Company's financial performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors about the Company's results of operations that management utilizes on an ongoing basis to assess the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income before provision for income taxes, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, transition, acquisition-related and integration costs. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including: (a) it does not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (c) it does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company's indebtedness; (d) it does not reflect the Company's tax expense or the cash requirements to pay the Company's taxes; and (e) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Revenue $ 122,517 $ 140,891 (13%) $ 234,035 $ 269,173 (13%) Operating expenses: Cost of services and products, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization shown separately below 24,752 50,364 (51%) 48,835 94,878 (49%) Selling, general and administrative 66,306 115,567 (43%) 132,728 175,180 (24%) Depreciation and amortization 22,863 20,933 9% 45,608 40,820 12% Impairment of intangible assets - - NM 6,632 - NM Total operating expenses 113,921 186,864 (39%) 233,803 310,877 (25%) Income (loss) from operations 8,596 (45,973 ) NM 232 (41,705 ) NM Other (expense) income: Interest income 735 631 16% 1,410 1,115 26% Interest expense (11,269 ) (21,560 ) (48%) (22,921 ) (36,870 ) (38%) Income from investment in unconsolidated investees 53 246 (79%) 269 761 (65%) Other income (expense), net 516 (2,620 ) NM 1,610 (3,175 ) NM Total other expense (9,965 ) (23,303 ) (57%) (19,632 ) (38,169 ) (49%) Loss before income taxes (1,369 ) (69,276 ) (98%) (19,400 ) (79,873 ) (76%) Income tax benefit 5,196 28,609 (82%) 4,208 24,181 (83%) Net income (loss) 3,827 (40,667 ) NM (15,192 ) (55,692 ) (73%) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (1,996 ) (1,233 ) 62% (2,578 ) (2,001 ) 29% Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of EVO Investco, LLC (1,368 ) 58,613 NM 12,943 74,406 (83%) Net income (loss) attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. $ 463 $ 16,713 (97%) $ (4,827 ) $ 16,713 NM Earnings per share Basic $0.01 $0.97 ($0.17 ) $0.97 Diluted $0.01 $0.96 ($0.17 ) $0.96 Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 31,898,531 17,293,355 29,147,326 17,293,355 Diluted 31,898,531 17,432,722 29,147,326 17,432,722

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and interest data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,372 $ 350,697 Accounts receivable, net 12,835 13,248 Other receivables 54,801 56,518 Due from related parties 1,292 1,871 Inventory 8,722 8,867 Settlement processing assets 636,673 248,330 Other current assets 12,087 11,817 Total current assets 978,782 691,348 Equipment and improvements, net 95,479 103,046 Goodwill 354,454 353,011 Intangible assets, net 270,174 290,139 Investment in unconsolidated investees 1,893 1,753 Due from related parties 55 915 Deferred tax asset 125,236 72,296 Other assets 20,847 21,879 Total assets $ 1,846,920 $ 1,534,387 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 26,120 $ 41,819 Current portion of long-term debt 5,448 7,191 Accounts payable 46,708 48,935 Accrued expenses 100,534 112,281 Settlement processing obligations 729,779 428,328 Due to related parties 4,928 4,824 Total current liabilities 913,517 643,378 Long-term debt, net of current portion 670,239 676,865 Due to related parties 385 385 Deferred tax liability 15,092 13,519 Tax receivable agreement obligations, inclusive of related party liability of $71.3 million and $40.7 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 81,134 47,221 ISO reserves 2,684 2,684 Other long-term liabilities 2,179 2,924 Total liabilities 1,685,230 1,386,976 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,248,448 1,010,093 Shareholders' deficit: Class A common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 200,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 32,487,522 and 26,025,189 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3 3 Class B common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 40,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 35,413,538 and 35,913,538 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Class C common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 4,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 2,369,955 and 2,461,055 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Class D common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 32,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 11,764,992 and 16,785,552 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital - 178,176 Accumulated deficit attributable to Class A common stock (419,722 ) (223,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,153 ) (2,993 ) Total EVO Payments, Inc. shareholders' deficit (420,867 ) (48,608 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests (665,891 ) (814,074 ) Total deficit (1,086,758 ) (862,682 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,846,920 $ 1,534,387

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,192 ) $ (55,692 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,608 40,820 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,343 7,094 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,953 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,042 Gain on sale of investment (250 ) - Share-based compensation expense 4,822 52,134 Impairment of intangible assets 6,632 - Deferred taxes, net (8,967 ) (28,418 ) Other (119 ) (191 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 391 9,230 Other receivables (1,489 ) 3,913 Inventory 175 2,029 Other current assets (788 ) (454 ) Other assets (446 ) 665 Related parties, net 1,707 (4,976 ) Accounts payable (1,135 ) (12,325 ) Accrued expenses (11,387 ) 7,864 Settlement processing funds, net (84,946 ) (8,644 ) Other - (7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (62,088 ) 15,084 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (3,030 ) (13,890 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (13,303 ) (25,970 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (4,452 ) (15,420 ) Net proceeds from sale of investments 250 - Issuance of notes receivable - (20 ) Collections of notes receivable 1,419 31 Collection of deferred cash consideration 4,406 - Net cash used in investing activities (14,710 ) (55,269 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 212,647 532,594 Repayments of long-term debt (238,382 ) (623,732 ) Deferred financing costs paid (2 ) (3,395 ) Contingent consideration paid (5,578 ) (958 ) Deferred cash consideration paid - (65,000 ) Acquisition of additional non-controlling interest - (16,916 ) IPO proceeds, net of underwriter fees - 231,500 Secondary offering proceeds, net of underwriter fees 18,984 - Tax withholdings related to net share settlement of share-based payments (1,638 ) - Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 291 - Distribution to non-controlling interests holders (6,440 ) (5,104 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (20,118 ) 48,989 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,409 ) (6,769 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (98,325 ) 2,035 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 350,697 205,142 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 252,372 $ 207,177

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Revenue $ 122,517 $ 140,891 (13%) $ 234,035 $ 269,173 (13%) Network fees1 27,470 - NM 51,374 - NM Adjusted revenue 149,987 140,891 6% 285,409 269,173 6% Currency impact2 - (3,373 ) NM - (8,975 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted revenue 149,987 137,518 9% 285,409 260,197 10% Net income (loss) 3,827 (40,667 ) NM (15,192 ) (55,692 ) (73%) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (1,996 ) (1,233 ) 62% (2,578 ) (2,001 ) 29% Income tax benefit (5,196 ) (28,609 ) (82%) (4,208 ) (24,181 ) (83%) Interest expense, net 10,534 20,929 (50%) 21,511 35,755 (40%) Depreciation and amortization 22,863 20,933 9% 45,608 40,820 12% Share-based compensation3 2,977 52,134 (94%) 4,822 52,134 (91%) Transition, acquisition and integration costs4 6,306 13,516 (53%) 19,982 18,802 6% Adjusted EBITDA 39,314 37,003 6% 69,944 65,637 7% Currency impact2 - (778 ) NM - (2,193 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted EBITDA $ 39,314 $ 36,225 9% $ 69,944 $ 63,444 10% 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net income (loss) or adjusted EBITDA. 2 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. 3 Represents share-based compensation expense. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the share-based compensation costs include vesting of awards at the time of the IPO. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents $4.8 million of share-based compensation costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, represents $52.1 million of share-based compensation expenses which represents vesting of awards at the IPO. 4 For the three months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $0.7 million of employee termination benefits, and $5.6 million of acquisition and integration costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, and $9.1 million of transaction and acquisition related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $2.1 million of employee termination benefits, $5.1 million impairment of intangible assets, net of non-controlling interest, and $12.8 million of acquisition and integration costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, a $4.0 million strategic advisory fee, and $10.4 million of transaction and acquisition related costs.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Schedule 5 - Segment Information (unaudited) (dollar amount in thousands, transactions in millions)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Adjustments1 2019 Adjusted 2018 Adjustments2 Fx impact3 2018 Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions North America 270.8 242.6 12 % Europe 635.2 528.7 20 % Total 906.0 771.3 17 % Segment revenue North America $ 77,656 $ 8,781 $ 86,437 $ 79,825 $ - $ 311 $ 80,136 8 % Europe 44,861 18,689 63,550 61,066 - (3,684 ) 57,382 11 % Total 122,517 27,470 149,987 140,891 - (3,373 ) 137,518 9 % Segment profit North America 27,650 2,291 29,941 21,774 5,598 117 27,489 9 % Europe 13,623 1,467 15,089 14,568 220 (895 ) 13,893 9 % Corporate (8,264 ) 2,547 (5,717 ) (13,727 ) 8,570 - (5,157 ) 11 % Total $ 33,009 $ 6,305 $ 39,314 $ 22,615 $ 14,388 $ (778 ) $ 36,225 9 % Segment profit margin - North America 35.6 % 34.6 % 27.3 % 34.3 % Segment profit margin - Europe 30.4 % 23.7 % 23.9 % 24.2 % Segment profit margin - Total 26.9 % 26.2 % 16.1 % 26.3 % 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net income (loss) or adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the North America segment profit adjustments include $0.5 million for employee termination benefits and $1.8 million of acquisition and integration costs. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $0.1 in employee termination benefits and $1.4 million of acquisition and integration costs. Corporate adjustments include $0.1 million of employee termination benefits and $2.4 million of acquisition and integration related costs. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2018, North America segment profit adjustment includes $2.4 million of employee termination benefits and $3.2 million of transaction and acquisition costs. The Europe segment includes $0.2 million of an employee termination charge. Corporate includes a $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, and $6.5 million of transaction and acquisition related costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit excludes share-based compensation and therefore is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue. Six months ended June 30, 2019 Adjustments1 2019 Adjusted 2018 Adjustments2 Fx impact3 2018 Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions North America 505.0 464.2 9 % Europe 1,193.2 1,005.2 19 % Total 1,698.2 1,469.4 16 % Segment revenue North America $ 147,621 $ 17,468 $ 165,089 $ 153,201 $ - $ (326 ) $ 152,875 8 % Europe 86,414 33,906 120,320 115,972 - (8,650 ) 107,322 12 % Total 234,035 51,374 285,409 269,173 - (8,976 ) 260,197 10 % Segment profit North America 42,530 10,109 52,639 42,652 5,728 (161 ) 48,219 9 % Europe 23,316 5,787 29,103 26,672 220 (2,032 ) 24,860 17 % Corporate (15,883 ) 4,086 (11,797 ) (23,360 ) 13,724 - (9,636 ) 22 % Total $ 49,962 $ 19,982 $ 69,944 $ 45,964 $ 19,672 $ (2,193 ) $ 63,444 10 % Segment profit margin - North America 28.8 % 31.9 % 27.8 % 31.5 % Segment profit margin - Europe 27.0 % 24.2 % 23.0 % 23.2 % Segment profit margin - Total 21.3 % 24.5 % 17.1 % 24.4 % 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net income (loss) or adjusted EBITDA. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the North America segment profit adjustments include $1.9 million for employee termination benefits, a $2.1 million impairment of intangible assets, and $6.1 million of acquisition and integration costs. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $3.0 million of impairment of intangible assets, net of a non-controlling interest impact, $0.1 million of employee termination benefits and $2.7 million of acquisition and integration costs. Corporate adjustments include $0.2 million of employee termination benefits and $3.9 million of acquisition and integration related costs. 2 For the six months ended June 30, 2018, North America segment profit adjustment includes $2.5 million of employee termination benefits and $3.2 million of transaction and acquisition costs. The Europe segment includes $0.2 million of an employee termination charge. Corporate includes a $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, $4.0 million strategic advisory fee, and $7.7 million of transaction and acquisition related costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit excludes share-based compensation and therefore is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 6 - Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Net income (loss) $ 3,827 $ (40,667 ) NM $ (15,192 ) $ (55,692 ) (73%) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (1,996 ) (1,233 ) 62% (2,578 ) (2,001 ) 29% Non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax benefit (5,196 ) (28,609 ) (82%) (4,208 ) (24,181 ) (83%) Share-based compensation1 2,977 52,134 (94%) 4,822 52,134 (91%) Transition, acquisition and integration costs2 6,306 20,764 (70%) 19,982 26,050 (23%) Acquisition intangible amortization3 11,475 11,094 3% 22,960 21,590 6% Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes 17,392 13,483 29% 25,785 17,899 44% Income taxes at pro forma tax rate4 (4,018 ) (3,146 ) 28% (5,956 ) (4,176 ) 43% Pro forma adjusted net income $ 13,375 $ 10,337 29% $ 19,829 $ 13,723 44% Pro forma adjusted net income per share5 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 23% $ 0.23 $ 0.17 35% 1 For the three months ended June 30, 2019, represents $3.0 million of share-based compensation expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, represents $52.1 million of share-based compensation expenses which represents vesting of awards at the IPO. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents $4.8 million of share-based compensation costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, represents $52.1 million of share-based compensation expenses which represents vesting of awards at the IPO. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $0.7 million of employee termination benefits, and $5.6 million of acquisition and integration costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, and $9.1 million of transaction and acquisition related costs, and a $7.2 million debt restructuring charge. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $2.1 million of employee termination benefits, $5.1 million impairment of intangible assets, net of non-controlling interest, and $12.8 million of acquisition and integration costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, a $4.0 million strategic advisory fee, and $10.4 million of transaction and acquisition related costs, and a $7.2 million debt restructuring charge. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations and other merchant portfolio and related asset acquisitions. 4 Pro forma corporate income tax expense calculated using 23.1% and 23.3% for 2019 and 2018, respectively, based on blended federal and state tax rates and utilizing the Tax Reform Act for 2018 federal rates. 5 Uses 85.7 million of shares outstanding including shares issuable upon exercise of the exchange of LLC Interests and Class B shares, Class C shares, and Class D shares, as well as Class A shares issuable for RSU's and options.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 7 - Outlook summary (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Reported Constant fx 2019 Outlook 2018 Actual % Change % Change Revenue $496 to $505 NM NM Network fees1 105 Adjusted revenue $601 to $610 $565 6% - 8% 10% - 12% GAAP net loss ($19) to ($14) ($99 ) Adjustments2 178 to 177 247 Adjusted EBITDA $159 to $163 $148 7% - 10% 11% - 14% GAAP net loss per share attributable to EVO ($0.29) to ($0.23) ($0.70 ) Adjustments3 0.84 to 0.81 1.21 Pro forma adjusted net income per share4 $0.55 to $0.58 $0.52 6% - 11% 12% - 18% 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The new accounting standard changed the presentation of certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment networks. This change in presentation affected our reported GAAP revenues and operating expenses by the same amount. For 2018, payment network fees were presented within operating expenses and in 2019 payment network fees are presented as a reduction of revenues. As a result, adjusted revenue for 2019 is presented on a basis that is comparable to the prior year. 2 2019 represents an estimated range of adjustments to reconcile net loss to adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments include a) net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities, b) income tax expense, c) net interest expense, d) depreciation and amortization, e) share-based compensation, and f) costs related to transition, acquisition or integration activities. 3 2019 represents an estimated range of adjustments to reconcile net loss to pro forma adjusted net income per share. These adjustments include a) income tax expense, b) share-based compensation costs, c) costs related to transition, acquisition or integration activities, d) the inclusion of amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and other customer portfolio and related asset acquisitions and e) adjustments to income to reflect an effective pro forma corporate tax rate of 23.1%. 2018 includes adjustments as described in Schedule 6 which reconcile net loss to pro forma adjusted net income per share. GAAP net loss per share uses Class A share counts. Pro forma adjusted net income per share uses 85.7 million of shares outstanding including shares issuable upon exercise of the exchange of LLC Interests and Class B shares, Class C shares, and Class D shares, as well as Class A shares issuable for RSU's and options. 4 2019 pro forma adjusted net income per share is impacted by $0.18 of additional depreciation expense associated with acquisitions, strong international growth including the Poland cashless initiative, and periodic terminal compliance upgrade requirements, offset by a net $0.04 related to lower interest expense associated with the partial year impact of the IPO-related debt payoff, and higher interest expense associated with the partial year impact of 2018 interest rate increases.





Source: EVO Payments, Inc.