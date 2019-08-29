Quantcast

EVO Payments to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

August 29, 2019


ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that Brendan F. Tansill, President, the Americas, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. PDT / 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investor.evopayments.com.  A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider.  EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe.  As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

