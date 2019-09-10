EVO Payments Acquires Delego to Enhance SAP Integrated Payments





ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) ("EVO") a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that it has acquired Delego Software ("Delego"), a provider of best-in-class integrated payment solutions for merchants leveraging SAP's ERP solutions.



Founded in 1997 as an SAP consulting business, Delego has evolved into one of the largest providers of SAP integrated payments for B2B customers. Previously, EVO and Delego co-marketed their solutions through a strategic partnership, allowing EVO's B2B customers to benefit from Delego's SAP integrations and payment enablement solutions. The acquisition of Delego expands EVO's existing portfolio of ERP integrations to include SAP enterprise application software, broadening EVO's proprietary B2B payments offering to new and existing customers. Further, the simplified integration creates a more compelling end-to-end solution for SAP merchants looking to automate receivables and streamline the payment workflow.

"We are excited to announce EVO's acquisition of Delego," stated Brendan Tansill, EVO's President, the Americas. "Delego brings us additional integrations and product capabilities, enhancing our B2B offering on a worldwide basis. We look forward to leveraging Delego's secure cloud-based solutions as part of our B2B payments offering as this underpenetrated market continues to experience significant growth."

"We are thrilled to take this next step in our relationship with EVO," said Scott Johns, Delego's President and CEO. "EVO's strong sales focus and partner relationships will allow us to expand our distribution to new customers. Additionally, our streamlined integrated payments solution will improve the experience of our existing customers."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Advisors

Golding & Company served as strategic and financial advisor to Delego in this transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "should," "could," "would," "will" and comparable words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the ability of EVO to integrate Delego's business; the ability of EVO to implement its plans and other expectations with respect to Delego's business; and the other risks, uncertainties and important factors contained and identified (including under the heading "Risk Factors") in EVO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for EVO's ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, EVO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Sarah Jane Perry

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365

Source: EVO Payments, Inc.