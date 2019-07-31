EverQuote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Wagner, CFO, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 2nd Annual Cantor Innovation Summit, the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference and the Needham FinTech 1x1 Conference.



Event Details:

2nd Annual Cantor Innovation Summit

Date: Monday, August 5, 2019

Presentation Time:8:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Needham FinTech 1x1 Conference

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Location: New York, NY

The Cantor, Oppenheimer and Canaccord presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of empowering customers to protect life's most valuable assets - their family, property and future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Source: EverQuote, Inc.