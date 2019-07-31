Quantcast

EverQuote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Wagner, CFO, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 2nd Annual Cantor Innovation Summit, the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference and the Needham FinTech 1x1 Conference.

Event Details:

2nd Annual Cantor Innovation Summit

Date: Monday, August 5, 2019

Presentation Time:8:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Needham FinTech 1x1 Conference

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Location: New York, NY

The Cantor, Oppenheimer and Canaccord presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of empowering customers to protect life's most valuable assets - their family, property and future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson 

The Blueshirt Group 

212-331-8424 

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Source: EverQuote, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EVER




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar