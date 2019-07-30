Evelo Biosciences to Host Quarterly Corporate Update Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6th





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO) ("Evelo"), a biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 A.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to report its second quarter financial results and discuss recent business updates.



To access the live conference call, please dial 1-866-795-3242 (domestic) or 1-409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 6380636. A live webcast of the event will also be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company's first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic disease and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer, for which ten clinical readouts are expected during 2019 and 2020. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com.

