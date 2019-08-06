Evelo Biosciences Reports Positive EDP1815 Interim Clinical Data in Psoriasis Patients at Low Dose in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects, today announced positive interim clinical data from the first cohort of patients with mild to moderate psoriasis from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of EDP1815, its clinical candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. EDP1815 was well tolerated with no overall difference reported from placebo.

12 patients with mild to moderate psoriasis were randomized 2:1 to receive daily, oral administration of 550mg (1x dose) of EDP1815, or placebo, for 28 days. The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability. Secondary and exploratory endpoints included lesion severity score (LSS), a measure of clinical activity, cellular histological biomarkers and blood immune cell biomarkers taken from biopsies and blood samples, respectively, at the start and end of the 28-day dosing period.

Patients dosed daily for 28 days with 550mg of the enteric capsule formulation of EDP1815 showed a statistically significant (p<0.05) reduction in mean LSS at 28 days of 2 points, compared to a mean increase of 0.25 points in patients who received placebo. Data from patients dosed with EDP1815 showed a reduction in LSS over the dosing period ranging from 0 to 67 percent. LSS, a secondary endpoint, is a component of the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score and measures redness, thickness, and scaling of an individual psoriatic lesion across the dosing period and is a sensitive clinical measure for patients with mild to moderate disease.

Analysis of the change over the dosing period of the basal epithelium mitotic count, a secondary endpoint and a cellular driver of psoriasis pathology, showed a mean reduction of 2.25 cells/mm2 in patients who received EDP1815 compared to no change in patients receiving placebo. Lower basal epithelium mitotic counts indicate a reduction of psoriasis pathology.

In an analysis of blood immune cell cytokine production following stimulation with lipopolysaccharide, an exploratory endpoint, the EDP1815 dosed patient group showed a reduction in cytokine production indicative of a systemic anti-inflammatory response, compared to no reduction in the placebo group.

Evelo plans to advance EDP1815 into Phase 2 in early 2020. This trial will investigate daily dosing of EDP1815 in mild to moderate psoriasis patients over 24 weeks. Multiple doses and formulations of EDP1815 will be investigated.

"We believe these first-in-human data support our core scientific thesis that oral biologics that target cells in the small intestine can drive systemic immune effects," said Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Evelo. "The results we have observed on the lesion severity score, a component of the PASI score, and biomarkers of disease at the low dose of EDP1815 over a short dosing duration support the potential of our platform to identify oral biologics that modulate the immune system. We look forward to advancing EDP1815 into Phase 2 in psoriasis in early 2020 and studying it in other inflammatory diseases."

About the EDP1815-101 Clinical Trial

EDP1815-101 is a double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of EDP1815 in approximately 108 healthy volunteers and patients with mild or moderate psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. Prospectively defined secondary and exploratory endpoints include the effect of EDP1815 on clinical measures of disease and a range of biomarkers. Enrollment is underway in a cohort of mild to moderate psoriasis patients to be dosed with 2.76g (5x dose) of the enteric capsule formulation. One further cohort of psoriasis patients and one cohort of atopic dermatitis patients are planned to be dosed with a new formulation of EDP1815.

Evelo expects to present data from this initial cohort at a future scientific conference or medical meeting.

About the EDP1815 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Evelo plans to advance EDP1815 into Phase 2 in early 2020. This trial is designed to investigate daily dosing of EDP1815 in mild to moderate psoriasis. The primary endpoint of the trial is expected to be reduction in the PASI score over 24 weeks, with an interim analysis at 12 weeks. Multiple doses and formulations of EDP1815 will be investigated. Part A of the trial is designed to select the optimal formulation and will test the enteric capsule formulation and the new formulation of EDP1815 versus placebo in approximately 180 patients. Evelo expects to report interim data from Part A of the study and select the optimal formulation for Part B of the study in late 2020. Part B of the study will test multiple doses of the optimal formulation against placebo for 24 weeks in approximately 250 patients.

About EDP1815

EDP1815 is an investigational orally delivered monoclonal microbial being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. EDP1815 is a strain of Prevotella histicola, selected for its specific pharmacology. In preclinical studies EDP1815 has shown potent immunomodulatory effects on human immune cells in vitro and in vivo anti-inflammatory activity on a range of tissues, including skin, joints, gut, and the CNS.

