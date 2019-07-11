Eve & Co Announces Health Canada Approval of Additional Drying Rooms



TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (the "Company" or "Eve & Co") (TSXV: EVE; OTCQX:EEVVF) is pleased to announce Health Canada's approval of two additional drying rooms. These drying rooms are expected to add 1,600 square feet of drying space and have an estimated capacity of up to 30,000 plants. Additionally, the new rooms are designed to maximize throughput, leveraging new designs to allow more plants at one time than the Company's existing drying rooms.



"We are very pleased to have received Health Canada's approval for our two new drying rooms, as we continue to ramp up production. These rooms have increased our drying capacity six-fold, allowing us to take full advantage of our automated packaging line and efficiently fulfill orders," said Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO. "These drying rooms will enable us to handle increased production from our 780,000 sq. ft. expansion which is expected to be completed by the end of this month."

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co is constructing an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co's total anticipated greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

